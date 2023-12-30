How Mark Harmon Met His Wife Pam Dawber

Actor Mark Harmon and his wife, Pam Dawber, are the kind of couple that makes you believe in true love. The two met each other in 1986 and have been together ever since. As it turns out, the secret to their long-lasting marriage is that they've stayed away from the Hollywood scene.

"Mark preferred to shun the spotlight and concentrate on what's most important to him — his wife and their family," a close friend of his told Entertainment Times. Dawber felt the same about it and chose to focus on family life. "I did everything you can do in this business, and then I had children, and it's like, 'I'm not going to chase this fame thing,'" the actress told ET. Their bond was special from the moment they met, and it only got stronger over time.

Most fans know Harmon for his role as Special Agent Leroy Gibbs on the CBS series "NCIS." The actor left the series in 2021, though he continued working behind the scenes. During his last appearances in the series, Harmon starred alongside his wife. After all, she's an actress herself, with a career spanning over four decades. But despite being in the spotlight, Harmon and Dawber have somehow managed to keep their personal lives private — and, until recently, little was known about their relationship and how it started.