Fantasia Barrino Knew Husband Kendall Taylor Was The One After Only Three Weeks

"American Idol" winner Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor have been married since July 2015. Their intimate wedding day was reserved only for their closest loved ones, likely since it happened so quickly after they met inside a club. In fact, Barrino and Taylor walked down the aisle after just three weeks of dating.

While this may be unconventional to some, Barrino knew right away that Taylor was the one for her. After already having two children, Zion and Dallas, from previous relationships, and a sad life before her superstardom, Barrino wanted a partner who could accept her children and be a leader in her family. Additionally, Barrino, who is deeply reliant on her faith, was also pleased to find someone who was also a firm believer in God. In May 2023, Taylor even received his honorary doctorate from the Texas Seminary Christian University, something Barrino praised him for on her Instagram. He has also been supporting her as she promotes her forthcoming film, "The Color Purple." And despite the rush from meeting to marriage, the couple is still going strong eight years after their whirlwind romance began.