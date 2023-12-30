Inside Seinfeld Alum Jason Alexander's Marriage With His Wife Daena Title
Actor, comedian, and singer Jason Alexander will forever be remembered for playing the wacky, neurotic, and self-sabotaging George Costanza on the hit 1990s sitcom, "Seinfeld." From his voicemail message set to the tune of "The Greatest American Hero" theme to his near-fatal obsession with the video game "Frogger," George has been firmly implanted in our pop culture. Alexander's list of credits includes the cult classic horror movie "The Burning" in 1981 — his first feature film — "Dunston Checks In" (1996), and so many more stage and screen roles, as well as a great deal of voiceover work.
Alexander's birth name is Jay Scott Greenspan, and on May 31, 1981, he married Daena E. Title. In an unusual turn for Hollywood, the couple have shared wedded bliss ever since then and have two children, Noah and Gabe Greenspan. Title is perhaps best known for being in the 1995 film "For Better or Worse," which starred James Woods and Alexander, who also directed it. She also had an uncredited role as a juror in the last episode of "Seinfeld," aptly titled "The Finale," in 1998.
While working on "Seinfeld," Alexander wasn't one to demand much of anything, but he did have one important, loving request involving his wife toward the series' end.
He requested that his wife appear on the final Seinfeld episode
Just before the "Seinfeld" series finale aired, Jason Alexander appeared on "The Howard Stern Show." He explained that due to fan interest in what would happen, only the four primary actors — Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine Benes), Michael Richards (Cosmo Kramer), and he — were allowed to have full scripts. When asked if his wife was able to take a peek at the script, Alexander revealed that she appeared in the episode. When Stern asked who she was, to protect his family's privacy, Alexander simply said, "She's just my wife."
When asked why she appeared in it, Alexander simply remarked, "I requested that my wife appear in the final episode." He was further asked by co-host Robin Quivers if other spouses were on the show, and he stated that Louis-Dreyfus' sister, his parents, Seinfeld's mother, and even his high school drama teacher were all on it, many of whom appeared in other episodes over the years. Regarding Title's acting, he hilariously stated, "I have to say she's terrific because I basically ignored her and they were shooting there for three days."
To illustrate Alexander's deep love for her, when jokingly asked if he would immediately start dating if she passed away, he responded, "I could never replace my wife. Never," adding, "I would be devastated. I'd probably just have to seclude myself for the rest of my life."
Alexander and Title are a model couple
Jason Alexander's wife Daena Title is an accomplished singer, dancer, and expressionist artist who showcases her various works on her website. On it, she explains that her art is inspired by how people reinvent themselves based on society's standards, and that, "These mixed media canvases are my social commentaries on the ongoing love-hate relationship between women, societal standards and self esteem." She attended Wellesley College where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History and Theatre Studies. While her artwork specifically expresses her support for women's rights, she's also an advocate for animal rights, and is widely known for her philanthropy.
Title's cousin was the late Stacy Title, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker. The two and Alexander became really close, often having dinner together, and on one occasion, he invited his actor friend Jonathan Penner to join them. Stacy and Penner had immediate chemistry and soon fell in love, eventually getting married, adding matchmakers to Alexander and Title's repertoire. Stacy was a staunch advocate for people suffering from ALS — aka Lou Gehrig's disease — which she heartbreakingly died from in 2021.
Alexander and Title have had a long and enjoyable journey together, with him staying in the limelight while she works behind the scenes, and they should be a model for all celebrity couples!