Inside Seinfeld Alum Jason Alexander's Marriage With His Wife Daena Title

Actor, comedian, and singer Jason Alexander will forever be remembered for playing the wacky, neurotic, and self-sabotaging George Costanza on the hit 1990s sitcom, "Seinfeld." From his voicemail message set to the tune of "The Greatest American Hero" theme to his near-fatal obsession with the video game "Frogger," George has been firmly implanted in our pop culture. Alexander's list of credits includes the cult classic horror movie "The Burning" in 1981 — his first feature film — "Dunston Checks In" (1996), and so many more stage and screen roles, as well as a great deal of voiceover work.

Alexander's birth name is Jay Scott Greenspan, and on May 31, 1981, he married Daena E. Title. In an unusual turn for Hollywood, the couple have shared wedded bliss ever since then and have two children, Noah and Gabe Greenspan. Title is perhaps best known for being in the 1995 film "For Better or Worse," which starred James Woods and Alexander, who also directed it. She also had an uncredited role as a juror in the last episode of "Seinfeld," aptly titled "The Finale," in 1998.

While working on "Seinfeld," Alexander wasn't one to demand much of anything, but he did have one important, loving request involving his wife toward the series' end.