The Woman Who Convinced Biden To Be Obama's VP

Before winning the 2020 election, Joe Biden was part of the historic 2008 ticket that introduced America to its first Black president. Despite the opportunity, Joe wasn't exactly jumping at the chance to be Barack Obama's VP. In an interview with Conan O'Brien on his podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," the former vice president recounted how Barack had nudged him to discuss the possibility with his (Joe's) family.

The Biden family supported the idea, but even that didn't immediately sway Joe. Facing a dilemma, he sought advice from his longtime confidante, his mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden. "And she said ... 'Let me get this straight, honey. The first Black man has a chance to be president, says he needs you, and you told him no?'" Joe recalled that his mother also reminded him that he had previously described Barack as "honest and smart." Just like that, with a push from mom, Joe Biden and Barack Obama began a groundbreaking partnership.