Who Is Bobby Rush, The Only Man To Ever Beat Obama In An Election?

Former President Barack Obama's political career began in 1996 with his election to the Illinois State Senate. 12 years after he first vied for a political post, he contested and won the American presidential election. Impressively, the stunning transformation of Barack Obama from State Senator to President involved only one election loss. This defeat came in 2000 when he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives and was defeated by incumbent Democrat Bobby Rush.

Obama's loss to the former congressman and pastor was by a significant two-to-one margin, and this was no accident. The New Yorker described the former Representative's tactics as "brutal," as evidenced by one of his many statements. He called Obama an "educated fool" and described him as a person who'd "read about the civil-rights protests and thinks he knows all about it."

Years later, David Remnick, an editor at The New Yorker, reported that Obama's victory as President made Rush extremely happy for two reasons (via NPR). Not only was it a victory for Black people, but he (Rush) was the only person who had ever beaten the man who achieved such a feat.