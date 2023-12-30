Who Is Up-And-Coming Country Star Cody Johnson?

Growing up in a small town in Texas, Cody Johnson began his musical education with his mom and dad. "We would sit around the piano, and they would make me sing the harmony parts first," he recalled for his documentary film, "Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story." "Then I would have to sing the harmony parts of the song with nobody else singing." When he was about 12, he picked up the guitar, and as he tells it, played until his fingers bled.

All his practice has paid off. Johnson was named "Best New Country Artist" at the iHeart Music Radio Awards in 2023, his song "Til You Can't" won the "Country Song of the Year" Grammy, and he added "Performance of the Year" bragging rights at the 2023 CMT Awards. In November 2023, he released his latest album, "Leather," with its hit "The Painter," and has been selling out arenas ahead of his 2024 tour.

Music eventually became the way Johnson found fulfillment in a career, but it wasn't the singer's first choice. If things had gone differently, you wouldn't be listening to him perform his music as the headliner at a rodeo music concert — you would have been watching him receive a giant gold buckle after riding a bull at the event.