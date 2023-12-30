Who Are Scarlett Johansson's 5 Siblings?
Superstar Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother and four additional siblings. For some, a big family can create a loving environment where they always have someone to count on. But for Scarlett's parents, Melanie Sloan and Karsten Johansson, having five children created a tough living situation because of their limited income. Speaking on "Inside The Actors Studio," the Marvel star shared some intimate details from her childhood, admitting, "We were living on welfare, we were on food stamps. My parents were raising four kids in a low-income household in Manhattan."
The actor continued, "My mom tried to be as much as a buffer as possible with that experience. It was a lot," (via Entertainment Tonight). Unfortunately, the financial strain eventually became too much to bear, and her parents divorced in 1997 when she was around 13. For a while, Scarlett's surprisingly high net worth took away some of Melanie's financial strains. But everything changed in 2009 when the "Black Widow" star fired her mother from her managerial role.
Since Melanie had been acting as her daughter's manager since her very first role, in "North" in 1994, it took a serious toll. In 2012, Melanie took her apartment's owner to court because she wanted her deposit back after learning that paying for it wasn't a financially viable option anymore. While that might've made things awkward, the two seemingly remained close while Scarlett thankfully didn't let the family drama affect her relationship with her siblings.
Christian and Adrian Johansson had short-lived entertainment careers
Although Scarlett Johansson has five siblings, her eldest brother, Christian, is actually her half-sibling, from her father, Karsten Johansson's, first marriage. Out of all the Johansson children, Christian leads the most private life. He seemingly stays off social media and hasn't been publicly spotted with his siblings either. However, he's dabbled in the Swedish film industry behind the scenes. Christian started as a crew member on "Eva" back in 1997. In 2004, he earned credits as a writer for the short film "Blåljus" and a camera and lighting technician for "Skallgång." Since then, it's not entirely clear what Christian has been up to since he keeps things so under wraps.
Scarlett's parents' first child together was Adrian. Similar to his older brother, Adrian started his showbiz career with a short film by appearing in "Red Light August" in 1999. He went on to make his big screen debut in 2001, in "Rain." Although Adrian doesn't seem to have appeared in any movies since then, he has lent his voice-acting talents to games like "Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned" and 2010's "Red Dead Redemption."
Vanessa Johansson is a talented voice actor
Karsten Johansson and Melanie Sloan's first daughter, Vanessa, made her big screen debut with a small part in her younger sister Scarlett Johansson's 1996 flick "Manny & Lo." After that, she appeared in "Shark in Venice," "Shifted," and did some voice acting for "Battle for Terra." In 2020, Vanessa made her directorial debut with her self-written short film, "Screen Time," and also starred in the project. She has since voiced over 60 audiobooks.
Speaking to FanGirlNation in 2018, Vanessa explained that she was first introduced to voice acting when she attended a SAG workshop for the craft. As she walked out of the event, Vanessa knew it was a dream job because she already had a knack for changing her voice and loved reading. Her beliefs were confirmed when she landed the first job she auditioned for. Given her abundance of talent, it's only natural that she got to direct Scarlett when she voiced "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" in 2016.
Vanessa shared her feelings about working with her sister during a chat with Entertainment Weekly, noting, "Scarlett and I had so much fun working together, which I think was the primary motivation for both of us taking this job." She added, "As kids we were always creating silly characters and funny voices — working on Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was a great opportunity to be playful together in that way."
Hunter Johansson is a philanthropist
Scarlett Johansson and her fraternal twin brother, Hunter, came into this world on November 22, 1984. Although Hunter joined his sisters for "Manny & Lo," he didn't pursue acting as a career. Instead, Hunter chose to make the world a better place with his charitable endeavors. Hunter and Scarlett joined forces in 2014 to host the Champions of Rockaway Hurricane Sandy Fundraiser, to raise money for those gravely affected by the natural disaster.
When Hunter saw Puerto Rico battling natural calamities, he knew he wanted to help. So, he founded Solar Responders, a non-profit that provides solar-powered energy solutions to first responders so that large-scale electrical failures wouldn't slow them down in emergencies. Scarlett and her husband, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost, often show up to support the organization. In 2019, Hunter got a Master of Public Administration degree from New York University to gain a stronger understanding of public service.
In a 2015 Parade interview, Scarlett gushed about her twin brother: "He's the most golden-hearted person. I think a lot of people spend their life looking for a partner, someone to be a mirror to reflect upon, to remind them that they've lived." She continued, "You want someone to tell you what he witnessed in your life. My twin brother has always been that for me." Meanwhile, Hunter sweetly shared that Scarlett was the most important person in his life. Given all this, it's unsurprising that the siblings aced their Twin Quiz.
Fenan Sloan joined the Johansson family in 2012
Since Scarlett Johansson is a few minutes older than her twin Hunter, she's technically been an elder sister since birth. But the actor truly took on the role in 2010 when her mother, Melanie Sloan, adopted an Ethiopian child named Fenan. At the time of her adoption, Fenan was about one-and-a-half years old. When Scarlett received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, Fenan and her mom were both there to support her. Despite it being such a busy event, Scarlett held Fenan in her arms and snapped a few pictures with her.
After that first appearance, it was rare to spot Fenan at major events. However, Melanie often posts about her daughter on her Instagram page. It's safe to assume that Fenan is a huge fan of Benihana's because Melanie shared a few photos of her looking happy at the restaurant. When Audible held an event to celebrate the release of Vanessa's "The Babysitters Club" audiobook, Fenan joined her mother to support her.
At around five years old, Fenan drew a Matisse-style painting, and her proud mom naturally shared it with the world. Although Fenan was only seven in 2019, she took part in a Donald Trump impeachment rally and held up a sign to express her thoughts. For Fenan's birthday in 2018, she was gifted a snazzy jacket while, the following year, in 2019, her sisters sent her flowers.