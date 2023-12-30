Who Are Scarlett Johansson's 5 Siblings?

Superstar Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother and four additional siblings. For some, a big family can create a loving environment where they always have someone to count on. But for Scarlett's parents, Melanie Sloan and Karsten Johansson, having five children created a tough living situation because of their limited income. Speaking on "Inside The Actors Studio," the Marvel star shared some intimate details from her childhood, admitting, "We were living on welfare, we were on food stamps. My parents were raising four kids in a low-income household in Manhattan."

The actor continued, "My mom tried to be as much as a buffer as possible with that experience. It was a lot," (via Entertainment Tonight). Unfortunately, the financial strain eventually became too much to bear, and her parents divorced in 1997 when she was around 13. For a while, Scarlett's surprisingly high net worth took away some of Melanie's financial strains. But everything changed in 2009 when the "Black Widow" star fired her mother from her managerial role.

Since Melanie had been acting as her daughter's manager since her very first role, in "North" in 1994, it took a serious toll. In 2012, Melanie took her apartment's owner to court because she wanted her deposit back after learning that paying for it wasn't a financially viable option anymore. While that might've made things awkward, the two seemingly remained close while Scarlett thankfully didn't let the family drama affect her relationship with her siblings.