Willie Nelson Believes His Famous Habit Saves Lives

Could smoking marijuana save lives? Legendary country singer Willie Nelson certainly seems to think so. The "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" crooner is one of the most recognizable names in country music. Throughout his lasting career, the musician has racked up dozens of awards, including multiple Grammy wins. Besides producing some of the catchiest country-rock anthems of the past decades, Nelson has one more hobby that has earned him many fans. The music star is hailed as a hero among the marijuana-using crowd.

It's no secret that he is a big fan of the recreational drug. Nelson has landed himself in legal trouble many times over the years for possessing the highly debated herb. Most famously, he was arrested in 2010 after authorities discovered pot on his tour bus, per ABC News.

While Nelson has had his share of problems due to marijuana usage over the years, he has no doubt how useful it is. In fact, the country singer believes that smoking the medicinal herb has saved many lives because it saved him from drinking himself to death.