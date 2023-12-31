This Cheeky Queen Elizabeth And Prince Harry TikTok Speaks Volumes About Their Bond

All families are difficult to navigate, but that might be even more true for the royal family. The relationship between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family has been fractured for a while and unfortunately, Harry and his brother William, Prince of Wales' relationship has worsened since Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022. Despite the drama, Queen Elizabeth and Harry's relationship was always special, and a video that made the rounds on TikTok a decade after it was shot has proven that they had a bond unlike any other.

The clip was from an event for veterans who were part of a Walking with the Wounded fundraising expedition to the South Pole. Harry was the Expedition Patron on Team U.K. for that 2013 journey. He participated in a similar journey to the North Pole in 2011, which the TikTok clip uploaded by @princess__jo referenced.

"I took myself and Prince Harry to the North Pole," a man told Queen Elizabeth in the video. "Oh, did you? Oh, did you? That was brave," the queen replied. Harry leaned in, the picture of cheeky, and said, "I shared a tent with him, Granny." Queen Elizabeth laughed and Harry added, "That's ... incredibly brave, on my part." The man from the beginning of the video played along and added, "I survived." Queen Elizabeth's chuckling at Harry's joke shows that they got along well and shared a relaxed sense of humor.