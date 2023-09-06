How Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship Has Worsened In The Year Since The Queen's Death

On September 19, 2022, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the funeral of their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. At the time, it was believed that tensions were already brewing between the two brothers. However, the pair seemed to co-exist peacefully as they said their final goodbyes to the Queen. As noted by CBS News, William and Harry seemed "united" as they walked beside each other in the procession behind Queen Elizabeth's casket. What's more, royal expert Tina Brown told the outlet, "It's wonderful that they're walking side by side, because it sends that message of, this is so much bigger, this ceremony, than any temporary feud."

At one point, William even seemed to show his younger brother a small gesture of support. As the brothers entered St. George's Chapel for the Queen's committal service, it remained unclear who would enter the pews first. In the midst of this awkward moment, it seems, William allowed Harry to go ahead of him. Speaking to the Daily Mail, lip-reading specialist Jacqui Press claimed that Harry first asked his brother, "Shall we go through first?" To this, William apparently told Princess Catherine, "Let them go through first."

This simple act of kindness led some royal fans to wonder if the brothers were on the cusp of a reconciliation. However, not long after the funeral, William and Harry's relationship disintegrated further. Thanks to Harry's involvement in several tell-all projects, things between him and William have only appeared to worsen following the Queen's death.