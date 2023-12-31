The False Rumor Everyone Believed About Sydney Sweeney's Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Fake rumors and harebrained theories are inevitable slices of the rich and famous pie — in Sydney Sweeney's fiancé Jonathan Davino's case, pizza pie, specifically. Although Sweeney's beau spends far less time in the spotlight than his leading lady fiancée, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from producing some hilariously off-the-wall theories about Davino.

Sweeney addressed some of the fake news surrounding her partner in a 2023 Glamour UK interview, explaining: "He's not a restaurateur. I have no idea where that came from. He's also not the heir of a pizza company. He's a business guy. He's from Chicago. We've been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I'm like, 'What the hell?'"

The "Euphoria" actor has stayed relatively close-lipped about her relationship with Davino, which she told Glamour is unique in its longevity and privacy amid other couples with high-profile stars like Sweeney. She credits the low-key nature of their engagement to the creation of the marinara-laden rumors about Davino's family business, which is a far stretch from his actual professional pursuits.