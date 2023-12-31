A Look Back At The Obama Family's Adorable Memories With White House Dog Bo

Donald Trump was the first president in 100 years who didn't have a pet in the White House. Before he broke the streak, Barack Obama kept it going with not one, but two dogs in the White House — Sunny and Bo. Both Portuguese Water Dogs, Bo was the first to join the family, and sweetly, he seemed to fulfill a promise that Barack had made to his daughters Sasha and Malia. During his victory night speech in 2008 in Chicago's Grant Park, he said, "Sasha and Malia, I love you both so much, and you have earned the new puppy that's coming with us to the White House," via NPR.

Sasha and Malia named their first dog "Bo" because, as The Washington Post reported at the time, it referenced their grandpa's nickname of Diddley (after musician Bo Diddley), and their cousins had a cat with the same name. It also happens to be Barack's initials, which may have been a consideration for Malia and Sasha. It was a heartwarming and relatable sight for many Americans to see Barack and his daughters playing with Bo on the White House lawn, and he provided a humanizing touch to Barack when they were seen together in the Oval Office and on Air Force One. In perhaps the most relatable set of photos, Barack was seen with Bo at a PetSmart, where he picked up some dog treats for the first pet.