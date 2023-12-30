The Promise Barack Obama Made To Michelle During Their Wedding Vows

In 2018, during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Michelle Obama shared the story of how Barack Obama proposed to her. The future president invited her to dinner, claiming it was to celebrate his passing the bar exam. Just before dessert, he brought up a debate they often had: the relevance of marriage in the modern age.

As Michelle, a lawyer, passionately argued her pro-marriage points, the waiter placed a plate bearing a ring box in front of her. "Now that ought to shut you up," Barack had quipped. They married on October 3, 1992, at Chicago's Trinity United Church of Christ. However, before they arrived at this point, Michelle and Barack Obama's stunning relationship endured a nasty fight that threatened to end their engagement.

In an episode on Michelle Obama's podcast, the former FLOTUS told Conan O'Brien that she'd once gotten so angry with Barack that she took off her engagement ring and threw it away. "We were in my car, I wasn't really throwing it out, I threw it where I knew it would go." Michelle explained that the argument had shown her that getting that angry was a poor way to communicate.