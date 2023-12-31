Erin And Ben Napier Were Determined To Grow Their Family Despite Setbacks
Although Erin and Ben Napier don't regularly invite their kiddos to the set of "Home Town," the renovation-savvy couple are the proud parents of two girls, Helen and Mae Napier. Their first daughter was welcomed in 2018, while Mae came in 2021. After a sweet southern wedding in 2008, the Napiers would have to wait 10 years before welcoming their first bundle of joy, but it wasn't for lack of wanting a family.
Speaking to People, Erin admitted that infertility is "not necessarily a problem" for the couple. However, they weren't able to get pregnant easily. "I always wanted to have kids and it was also my biggest fear my whole life; I was terrified at the whole thought of pregnancy and childbirth just terrified me," Erin admitted. Continuing to say that while pregnancy freaked her out, a family was always in their future. Ben agreed, explaining that they were pretty preoccupied with their HGTV show "Home Town," though adding little ones to their clan was on their minds.
Sadly, a mysterious health complication would jeopardize those dreams. "In the beginning, it would be 24 hours of terrible stomach pain and a low-grade fever, and then it would disappear," Erin recalled. It lasted anywhere from a few days to a week at a time. The worst part was, reportedly, doctors told her she "wasn't likely" to be able to get pregnant. With the devastating news, the Napiers began thinking of all the ways to become parents, ranging from optimizing her health for conception to adoption.
The Napiers were blessed
After a decade of dealing with her undiagnosed stomach troubles, Erin Napier finally received an answer — a perforated appendix. Over 10 years, her appendix went through a cycle of bursting and healing, leaving scar tissue in her abdomen that fused her internal organs together. Erin told People, "I was very sad. [...] I like to have proof. And we had no proof that I would be able to have kids."
Even if carrying her own child wasn't in the cards for Erin, the HGTV celeb wasn't ready to give up on her dreams of having a family. "We knew that if children weren't in the plan biologically, we would adopt. If we couldn't adopt for some reason, having each other would be enough," she confessed. As it turns out, the home design duo would discover they were expecting just three years later. Ben Napier and Erin were just as surprised by the news as their family and friends. "When it happened, it felt like this huge release. Like, 'Well I don't have to worry about that anymore — that decision has been made for me,'" Erin stated.
Despite her troublesome appendix, which has since been removed, Erin was able to have a healthy pregnancy. In 2020, two years after Helen was born, she confessed about having a sibling for her daughter, "It was a surprise the first time, [so] I figure it'll be a surprise the next time too." Mae Napier's impending arrival was announced on an episode of "Home Town" in early 2021.
Erin has opinions on infertility
While Erin Napier may not have struggled with infertility per se, she did deal with her fair share of trials surrounding getting pregnant. The duo was worried it would be impossible to conceive after her appendix scare. Then, after they welcomed Helen Napier, the "Home Town" couple had to endlessly field questions about when baby number two could be expected.
The "Home Town Takeover" star took to Instagram, writing, "Please, please, please. Stop asking couples when they are going to have a baby. It's always asked with the best intentions, but the raw, awful feeling of explaining never got easier." She has spoken out about how asking when a person will give their baby a sibling or when a couple will have their first child is just awkward and inappropriate.
Although she is now a mom of two, being happily surprised by Helen and Mae's positive pregnancy tests, Erin desires to be a voice for friends and others who are facing infertility. She and Ben Napier were not strangers to the pressure; they lived in south Mississippi and were married for 10 years with no little ones, she revealed. So now, she wants to use her difficult experience for good, shutting down both shamers and those who mean well but could stand to be a little less nosy.