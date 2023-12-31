Erin And Ben Napier Were Determined To Grow Their Family Despite Setbacks

Although Erin and Ben Napier don't regularly invite their kiddos to the set of "Home Town," the renovation-savvy couple are the proud parents of two girls, Helen and Mae Napier. Their first daughter was welcomed in 2018, while Mae came in 2021. After a sweet southern wedding in 2008, the Napiers would have to wait 10 years before welcoming their first bundle of joy, but it wasn't for lack of wanting a family.

Speaking to People, Erin admitted that infertility is "not necessarily a problem" for the couple. However, they weren't able to get pregnant easily. "I always wanted to have kids and it was also my biggest fear my whole life; I was terrified at the whole thought of pregnancy and childbirth just terrified me," Erin admitted. Continuing to say that while pregnancy freaked her out, a family was always in their future. Ben agreed, explaining that they were pretty preoccupied with their HGTV show "Home Town," though adding little ones to their clan was on their minds.

Sadly, a mysterious health complication would jeopardize those dreams. "In the beginning, it would be 24 hours of terrible stomach pain and a low-grade fever, and then it would disappear," Erin recalled. It lasted anywhere from a few days to a week at a time. The worst part was, reportedly, doctors told her she "wasn't likely" to be able to get pregnant. With the devastating news, the Napiers began thinking of all the ways to become parents, ranging from optimizing her health for conception to adoption.