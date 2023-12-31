The Promise GH's Tyler Christopher Made To His Family Right Before His Tragic Death
The daytime television world was left with a broken heart when it was announced that Tyler Christopher had died at the age of 50. The "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital" alumni was found dead in his San Diego home on the morning of October 31, 2023. But before his death, the actor had vowed to make some serious changes in his life for his family and particularly for his two children, Greysun and Boheme.
Christopher often talked about his children and shared photos of the three of them on his Instagram account. The actor was very proud of their achievements, as both children looked like they certainly wanted to follow in their father's footsteps in the entertainment world as well. However, the last time that Christopher posted a photo of his kids was on his 50th birthday back in November 2022. But before his death, he did want to make a huge change that would help benefit his children and the relationship he had with them.
Tyler Christopher wanted to stay sober for his kids
Tyler Christopher's struggles with his sobriety have been well-documented over the years. Only a few months before his death, in May 2023, the actor was arrested for public intoxication at a Southern California airport, according to Page Six. In 2019, he was also arrested for public intoxication and was reportedly so out of it that he urinated himself in the back of his Uber, per TMZ.
Well, according to a super fan by the name of Joanne Morrissey, who met Christopher a few weeks before his death, he had made a promise to himself for his children. He wanted to stay on the right path and be sober so he could be a better father for Greysun and Boheme. The last time he saw his children, the visit didn't go as planned as he was too passed out on the couch. Morrissey told People, "His son took it extremely, extremely hard. And I could sense and I could tell from the way he was describing that he had a really hard time forgiving himself for that." That's when Christopher decided to make a huge change and get sober.
Tyler Christopher was reportedly six weeks sober shortly before his death
Tyler Christopher was on the right track in getting his life back in order right before his untimely death. Joanne Morrissey told People in the same interview that the Daytime Emmy Award winner decided that he wanted to make his children his number one priority in his life and that's why he vowed to stay clean. She said, "He was going to get sober, as difficult as it was, and stay sober so that he could see his kids again." He was reportedly six weeks sober at the time of their meeting, according to Morrissey, which was around September 2023.
Now, whether or not Christopher did get to see his children right before his death, it's unclear. However, the daytime television world made sure to let his children know that their father would never be forgotten even after his death. Christopher's "Days of Our Lives" co-star Greg Vaughan posted a photo of him with Boheme and Greysun at a memorial service for Christopher in his native Columbus, Ohio. He captioned his pic with, "Remembering the love your daddy @tylerchristopher2929 has created to surround you with forever! Family & Uncle G! Miss my brotha."