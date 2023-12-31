The Promise GH's Tyler Christopher Made To His Family Right Before His Tragic Death

The daytime television world was left with a broken heart when it was announced that Tyler Christopher had died at the age of 50. The "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital" alumni was found dead in his San Diego home on the morning of October 31, 2023. But before his death, the actor had vowed to make some serious changes in his life for his family and particularly for his two children, Greysun and Boheme.

Christopher often talked about his children and shared photos of the three of them on his Instagram account. The actor was very proud of their achievements, as both children looked like they certainly wanted to follow in their father's footsteps in the entertainment world as well. However, the last time that Christopher posted a photo of his kids was on his 50th birthday back in November 2022. But before his death, he did want to make a huge change that would help benefit his children and the relationship he had with them.