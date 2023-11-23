The Tragic Life Of Days Of Our Lives And General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher

Emmy-winning actor Tyler Christopher had enjoyed great success playing Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital" from 1996 to 2016, and was also a fan favorite when he originated the character Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" from 2001 to 2019. Sadly, behind the scenes he dealt with addiction issues and tragically died on October 31, 2023. He was engaged to Vanessa Marcil, who played Brenda Barrett on "GH," for a short time and credited that relationship with being eye-opening for him. "It was the first time in my life that somebody really wanted to know more about me than where I liked to buy my clothes," he explained.

It is unclear exactly when and where he would eventually meet "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria, but the couple went to Las Vegas, eloping on January 20, 2002, in a private ceremony witnessed by actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. Sadly, they got divorced on January 19, 2004, due to the fact that their personal lives and habits didn't mesh well. In an interview posted on August 9, 2008, Longoria confessed to Digital Spy about her part in their failed marriage, stating "He was a lovely man, but I was very young. I didn't know who I was, and I was still struggling as an actor. I was a terrible wife."

Christopher's later marriage to Brienne Pedigo in 2008 lasted until 2021, during which they had two children, Boheme Christopher and Greysun James Christopher.