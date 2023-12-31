Taylor Swift & Hayley Williams Have A Long-Standing Music Industry Friendship

Taylor Swift will be the first to admit that she's had several fair-weather friends. Although the superstar singer had a good reason for crafting her iconic girls-only squad, it sadly fell apart after the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West debacle in 2016, and Swift's squad understandably looks quite different today. Although losing so many close friends at once was likely quite heartbreaking for the "Bad Blood" hit-maker she also learned who her true friends were, and Hayley Williams is undoubtedly one of them.

Although the Paramore singer didn't publicly express her support for Swift amidst the 2016 drama, it's safe to assume she privately consoled her friend. When Williams' band took the stage as openers for the opening nights of the Eras Tour, she recalled that she first reached out to Swift after West infamously interrupted her 2009 VMAs speech. Williams explained her reasoning behind the text, "That was the first time that I felt like, 'I have to reach out because this person is really cool and did not deserve that,'" (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

Although their friendship officially started after that message, Swift's mother, Andrea, had set things in motion a year prior. When Williams appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she recalled how Andrea approached her at Timbaland's 2008 Grammys party: "She said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom, and Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to introduce you guys or get your number.'"