Taylor Swift & Hayley Williams Have A Long-Standing Music Industry Friendship
Taylor Swift will be the first to admit that she's had several fair-weather friends. Although the superstar singer had a good reason for crafting her iconic girls-only squad, it sadly fell apart after the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West debacle in 2016, and Swift's squad understandably looks quite different today. Although losing so many close friends at once was likely quite heartbreaking for the "Bad Blood" hit-maker she also learned who her true friends were, and Hayley Williams is undoubtedly one of them.
Although the Paramore singer didn't publicly express her support for Swift amidst the 2016 drama, it's safe to assume she privately consoled her friend. When Williams' band took the stage as openers for the opening nights of the Eras Tour, she recalled that she first reached out to Swift after West infamously interrupted her 2009 VMAs speech. Williams explained her reasoning behind the text, "That was the first time that I felt like, 'I have to reach out because this person is really cool and did not deserve that,'" (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Although their friendship officially started after that message, Swift's mother, Andrea, had set things in motion a year prior. When Williams appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she recalled how Andrea approached her at Timbaland's 2008 Grammys party: "She said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom, and Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to introduce you guys or get your number.'"
Hayley Williams adores Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now'
Hayley Williams confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that it didn't take long for her and Taylor Swift to bond because they shared common ground as two up-and-coming Tennessee-based artists who were both nominated for Best New Artist Grammys in the same year. When Swift announced that Williams would be a featured artist on "Castles Crumbling," on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in 2023, the Paramore star took to Instagram to share her support with an adorable picture of Swift from her 21st birthday.
In the caption, she wrote, "Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Williams also reminisced about how she bought the original version of "Speak Now" back in 2010, and couldn't wait until she got home to listen to it, so the "Hard Times" singer pressed play in her driveaway and didn't move an inch until it was done.
To celebrate her favorite Swift's album's re-recording, Williams also dyed her hair purple. She gushed to Coupe De Main magazine that she couldn't be prouder of "Castles Crumbling" because "It's about an experience that both of us have shared growing up in the public eye." It's only natural that "Speak Now" holds such a special place in Williams' heart because Swift supposedly included an ode to her through the title track.
They're incredibly supportive of each other
In a promotional video for the "Speak Now" title track, Taylor Swift shared that she had penned the lyrics after a close friend told her that her longtime crush was tying the knot. Many believe that friend was Hayley Williams because, in 2010, the besties attended Paramore guitarist Josh Farro's wedding, whom Williams had dated in the past. Meanwhile, when Williams spoke to Apple Music 1, she shared that Paramore's "Running Out Of Time" was inspired by when she went to Swift's house and learned that she had a closet full of thoughtful items to randomly send her loved ones.
The sweet incident made the ever-forgetful Williams realize that Swift was the kind of person she wanted to be. The singers have been highly supportive of each other over the years. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2023, Williams divulged how she learned of Paramore's first Grammy win after the "Blank Space" hit-maker excitedly texted her. After Paramore opened for Swift on the Eras Tour, she enthused onstage, "You got to see [...] one of the most influential, incredible live acts that we have out there in the world [...] Paramore."
Swift continued, "There is not a stage that Hayley Williams has ever stepped on that she did not completely devour, including this one," (via YouTube). In a Billboard interview, Williams described opening for Swift as "really huge," noting, "It's a big deal that we even got thought of, you know?" Naturally, Paramore was the opening act for the European leg of the tour too.