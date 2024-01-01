Meet Ciara And Russell Wilson's 4 Kids
Ciara officially has it all. Following a successful music career, she pivoted and made it big as a businesswoman and a model. To top it all off, she has a loving and supportive family, sharing four children with her husband, Russell Wilson. Ciara and Wilson first met at a basketball game in March 2015. A year later, Wilson popped the question, and they tied the knot the following July. The happy couple welcomed Sienna, their first child, in 2017 and she was shortly followed by Win and Amora, who came into this world after Ciara's surprisingly painful pregnancy.
Although the "1, 2 Step" hitmaker's first child, Future, was a result of her relationship with ex-fiancé Future, it's safe to say that he considers Wilson a father, based on this adorable Instagram video alone. When Ciara spoke to Essence in 2020, she gushed that her children had bettered her life by surrounding her with love. The singer also shared her motherhood philosophy: "Being a mom is not about doing what everybody else does." Ciara added, "You might take some inspiration and advice, but it's really about designing your own game plan."
In a 2023 interview with Essence, she confirmed that having a family was always a part of the plan. However, when things didn't work out with Future, the singer ended up as a single mother. But that also turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it led her to a better life.
Future Zahir Wilburn
On May 19, 2014, Ciara became a mother for the first time when she welcomed Future Zahir Wilburn with her then-partner, Future. During a 2015 "Today" interview, the singer divulged that having her first child increased her confidence because she could cherish her womanhood even more. Later in the year, she released "I Got You," a soft track that detailed how she was willing to go to great lengths to keep her son safe. If that wasn't cute enough, the song also featured Future Zahir's adorable giggles.
He later stole Russell Wilson's heart too. Speaking to "AM2DM by Buzzfeed News," in 2019, Wilson shared his heartfelt feelings about being a stepfather. "You really find out what love's like," he enthused. "It's interesting. It's easy to love somebody that's blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it's your own child and everything else, that's what real love is like," (via X, formerly Twitter). As a Denver Broncos quarterback, football is another of Wilson's great loves, so it's only natural that he wanted to pass it down to his stepson.
In 2022, Ciara informed People that Wilson was teaching Future Zahir to play the sport by sharing all his wisdom. The little boy has also absorbed his mother's musical talents. Per Ciara's Instagram post, he was a quick study at learning the piano and could properly play the instrument with just a week's worth of teaching. In a 2023 People interview, Ciara noted that Future Zahir had even begun to express his individuality by asking her to do his hair in specific fashions.
Sienna Princess Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson's first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, came into this world on April 28, 2017. Ciara announced her birth a day later with a heartfelt Instagram post that poetically expressed her desire to protect her daughter against whatever the world threw at her. Sienna notably got her unique middle name from her mother, who shares the same one.
Ciara offered an update on her daughter in a 2019 "Access Hollywood" interview: "Sienna just turned two. She's two going on 20. It's a lot of fire, sassiness, and attitudes up in this house," She added, "But we are having so much fun [...] even dancing too." While speaking to People in 2022, the "Goodies" hitmaker marveled at how her daughter was growing into a strong woman like her. At the time, all her siblings were boys, but Sienna had inherited her mother's bravery, so she refused to let them walk all over her.
The little girl also shares an equally close bond with her father. In March 2023, Russell Wilson donned a pink suit, bought pink flowers, and attached a pink corsage to take Sienna to her first father-daughter dance. For Sienna's sixth birthday, in 2023, her parents decided to give her the best of both worlds with a ninja princess party. The lavish event featured everything from bouncy castles and customizable dessert booths to themed ninja performances and games. As a bonus, Ciara gave Sienna $100 for her gift.
Win Harrison Wilson
On July 23, 2020, Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed Win Harrison Wilson. While most of us wouldn't think of a name as unique as Win, Ciara told Entertainment Tonight that it had been one of Russell's top choices for a while. She also shared that Win's middle name was a tribute to Russell's father. In her 2022 People interview, the singer also disclosed that despite being the youngest, Win was their little pack's leader.
"They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they're trying to keep up with their siblings, and he's on it," she said. "He's talking really early, he's moving, he's a big baby and he's really tall, you know?" Ciara added that Future Zahir's softer side comes out around Win. When Win graduated from kindergarten in 2023, his proud father took to Instagram to share a sweet moment from the ceremony where the toddler ran to him after getting down the stairs.
Ciara and her husband pulled out all the stops for Win's third birthday by throwing him an awesome Ninja Turtles-themed party, which featured just about everything a fan of the show could want. Win and his friends were whisked away to a setting that mimicked the Turtles' lair and were later joined by their favorite characters from the show. They enjoyed a movie with the Turtles, and the 3-year-old also got to cut his Ninja Turtles cake.
Amora Princess Wilson
In August 2023, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced she was pregnant again through a simple but beautiful Instagram video. The black-and-white clip showcased Ciara's stunning transformation throughout her pregnancy while she stood by the pool and posed serenely. On December 12, the couple took to Instagram once more to share the happy news of Amora Princess Wilson's birth. Though they didn't offer too many details, Ciara and Russell were happy to announce that she weighed nine pounds and one ounce at birth.
Amora also has the same middle name as her mother and sister. During a December 2023 chat with Entertainment Tonight, prior to giving birth, Ciara acknowledged that despite having three children already, she still didn't feel entirely prepared for the fourth. Elaborating on her concerns, the "Like a Boy" hit-maker divulged, "The thing is — to me — when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt."
Ciara continued, "It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like 'what's that going to be like?'" However, she felt confident they'd all be ready for the baby once she arrived because it was their only option. Fortunately, everything seems to be going smoothly even if their home is likely more hectic than ever before.