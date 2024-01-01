Meet Ciara And Russell Wilson's 4 Kids

Ciara officially has it all. Following a successful music career, she pivoted and made it big as a businesswoman and a model. To top it all off, she has a loving and supportive family, sharing four children with her husband, Russell Wilson. Ciara and Wilson first met at a basketball game in March 2015. A year later, Wilson popped the question, and they tied the knot the following July. The happy couple welcomed Sienna, their first child, in 2017 and she was shortly followed by Win and Amora, who came into this world after Ciara's surprisingly painful pregnancy.

Although the "1, 2 Step" hitmaker's first child, Future, was a result of her relationship with ex-fiancé Future, it's safe to say that he considers Wilson a father, based on this adorable Instagram video alone. When Ciara spoke to Essence in 2020, she gushed that her children had bettered her life by surrounding her with love. The singer also shared her motherhood philosophy: "Being a mom is not about doing what everybody else does." Ciara added, "You might take some inspiration and advice, but it's really about designing your own game plan."

In a 2023 interview with Essence, she confirmed that having a family was always a part of the plan. However, when things didn't work out with Future, the singer ended up as a single mother. But that also turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it led her to a better life.