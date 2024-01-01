Why Taylor Swift's Parents Were So Secretive About Their Divorce

Taylor Swift is a notoriously private celeb, and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, are no different. In 2011, they reportedly divorced after over 20 years together, but they kept things so well hidden that nobody noticed something was off until much later. Regardless of their differences, the divorced couple showed up to support their daughter every chance they got, just like they had from the start of her career. Although most of Taylor's childhood was spent on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, Andrea and Scott made the big decision to move to Nashville in 2003 so that she could pursue her musical career.

When Andrea spoke to Entertainment Weekly in 2008, she explained that they moved to an area near Hendersonville because she didn't want Taylor to be in constant contact with people in the music industry since that would only make her struggles glaringly obvious. "I never wanted to make that move about her 'making it,"' she explained. "Because what a horrible thing if it hadn't happened, for her to carry that kind of guilt or pressure around."

Even though Scott left his 30-year-long Merrill Lynch job to make the move, Andrea told the outlet that they never pressured Taylor for financial support and ensured that she knew she could walk away from it all whenever she wanted. Given that Andrea and Scott have been Taylor's number-one fans from day one, it makes perfect sense that they kept their divorce out of the public eye to ensure it wouldn't harm her image.