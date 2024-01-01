Who Is Ziwe? Everything To Know About The Clever Comedian

Ziwe Fumudoh, typically known simply as Ziwe, burst onto the scene in 2018 with her YouTube show "Baited with Ziwe." In the series, the Massachusetts-born entrepreneur skillfully addressed racial issues and stereotypes through satirical humor while conducting interviews with fellow comedians. A few years later, amidst the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ziwe transitioned her show to Instagram Live. Along with changing platforms, she elevated the caliber of her guests, featuring notable individuals like Symone Sanders-Townsend, a political strategist and commentator, and Rose McGowan, an actor-turned-social justice activist.

"There's an element of performance coming from me, as a host, and coming from my guests, as people who are answering for their racial biases," Ziwe explained to Variety of her approach. "I'm not there to judge their performances. I'm just there to critique why they feel the need to perform the fact that they have 4.5 Black friends." Other than utilizing her interviewing prowess, Ziwe also served as a co-host on "Hysteria," a political podcast by Crooked Media, in 2018. She worked as a writer for various media outlets, including The Daily Dot, Vulture, and Into the Gloss too.

Elsewhere, the talented comedian also lent her writing talents to the Showtime late-night program "Desus and Mero," where she caught everyone's attention. Seamlessly blending the array of professional experiences with her own inimitable comedic flair, Ziwe finally secured her own Showtime gig in 2020, aptly named "Ziwe."