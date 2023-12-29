General Hospital: What We're Expecting From Alley Mills' Return As Evil Heather Webber
We're expecting Esme Prince's (Avery Pohl) evil ways to return now that her memory is back on "General Hospital." If she does go down that dark path once again, it will be most likely with calculated measure as she's won over a few people in the year she was an amnesiac. But an upcoming appearance from Heather Webber (Alley Mills) may speed up Esme's journey back to the dark side.
Esme was aghast to learn that her father was none other than twisted serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) before his death. When she regained her memories, she went to his grave and pondered her next course of action. She had also learned that her mother was the demented Heather, who is currently incarcerated. A December 28 article in Soap Opera Digest reported that Mills would be reprising Heather soon.
Mills' previous appearances as Heather won her the 2023 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series, and now it looks like Esme will be visiting her in jail. Mills told the site, "It is amazing for Heather to see that [evil] glint in [Esme's] eye, to see a side of her that is vengeful and passionate. Heather gets to see her real daughter for the first time and it's amazing to her."
Heather's advice to Esme will no doubt be twisted
Alley Mills shared her excitement about returning to "General Hospital" with Soap Opera Digest and tried to figure out how Heather would be helping her daughter. Finally able to see the real Esme Prince, she enthusiastically remarked, "The darker part is that she gets so excited [at the idea that] her daughter is as bad as her!"
Obviously, Esme is going to get some horrible advice from her murderous mom, but that could be what tips her over into her dark side. She's had the kind, compassionate Laura Collins (Genie Francis) guiding her, so it's going to be as if she's got a good angel in one ear and a bad angel in the other telling her what to do. The conflicted emotions that will result might tip Esme over the edge causing her to indulge in her evil ways once again.
Mills plays Heather with such deadly delight that it's going to be a treat having her back on the canvas. The villain may be out of her mind, but she's not stupid, and will most likely advise Esme to work surreptitiously behind the scenes to break up Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). Whether or not Esme chooses redemption or revenge, seeing Heather as her adviser will no doubt be extremely entertaining!