General Hospital: What We're Expecting From Alley Mills' Return As Evil Heather Webber

We're expecting Esme Prince's (Avery Pohl) evil ways to return now that her memory is back on "General Hospital." If she does go down that dark path once again, it will be most likely with calculated measure as she's won over a few people in the year she was an amnesiac. But an upcoming appearance from Heather Webber (Alley Mills) may speed up Esme's journey back to the dark side.

Esme was aghast to learn that her father was none other than twisted serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) before his death. When she regained her memories, she went to his grave and pondered her next course of action. She had also learned that her mother was the demented Heather, who is currently incarcerated. A December 28 article in Soap Opera Digest reported that Mills would be reprising Heather soon.

Mills' previous appearances as Heather won her the 2023 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series, and now it looks like Esme will be visiting her in jail. Mills told the site, "It is amazing for Heather to see that [evil] glint in [Esme's] eye, to see a side of her that is vengeful and passionate. Heather gets to see her real daughter for the first time and it's amazing to her."