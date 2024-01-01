Trump Was Reportedly Furious When His 2020 Stay In The White House Bunker Got Exposed

Donald Trump was no stranger to controversy during his time in the White House, including during the 2020 protests over police brutality after the death of George Floyd. Trump staged an infamous photo op on June 1, 2020, holding a Bible in front of St. John's Church after protestors had been cleared using tear gas. That may have been, at least in part, a face-saving move to portray Trump as out and about and unafraid in the face of the unrest since just a few days before, reports came out in the news that Trump had been taken to a bunker by the Secret Service along with Melania and Barron Trump. His presence in the White House bunker during the protests was confirmed by two anonymous sources, including one within the administration.

After media reports of Trump spending almost an hour in the secure bunker began circulating, Trump was not happy about it, and he let people around him know the depth of his anger about what had happened. Michael C. Bender, senior White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal, wrote about the incident in his book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," saying that Trump wanted to find out who had leaked the info: "'Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason!' Trump yelled. 'They should be executed!'"