Paul Wesley's Complete Star-Studded Relationship History

Actor Paul Wesley became an instant heartthrob when he first appeared as Stefan Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries." As half of the vampire brother duo (along with Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon), both actors gained extensive fame due to the popularity of the show. However, celebrity status wasn't the only thing that Wesley took away from the show; he also got a few high-profile relationships out of it, too.

Wesley started his career in Hollywood on the classic soap operas "Another World" and "Guiding Light" before landing his breakout role as one of the Salvatore brothers. He is also well-known for his roles in "Tell Me a Story" and "Killer Movie." Wesley's dating history is much more complicated than Stefan Salvatore's. He ended up dating two of his "The Vampire Diaries" co-stars, including Torrey DeVitto and Phoebe Tonkin. While dating amongst the stars of "TVD" wasn't abnormal (Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev were together for three years while filming the show), Wesley's flings went way beyond his workplace, too.