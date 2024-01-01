Paul Wesley's Complete Star-Studded Relationship History
Actor Paul Wesley became an instant heartthrob when he first appeared as Stefan Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries." As half of the vampire brother duo (along with Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon), both actors gained extensive fame due to the popularity of the show. However, celebrity status wasn't the only thing that Wesley took away from the show; he also got a few high-profile relationships out of it, too.
Wesley started his career in Hollywood on the classic soap operas "Another World" and "Guiding Light" before landing his breakout role as one of the Salvatore brothers. He is also well-known for his roles in "Tell Me a Story" and "Killer Movie." Wesley's dating history is much more complicated than Stefan Salvatore's. He ended up dating two of his "The Vampire Diaries" co-stars, including Torrey DeVitto and Phoebe Tonkin. While dating amongst the stars of "TVD" wasn't abnormal (Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev were together for three years while filming the show), Wesley's flings went way beyond his workplace, too.
Torrey DeVitto
Despite starring on "The Vampire Diaries" together in Season 3 and 4, Paul Wesley and Torrey DeVitto met years before she joined the show. The couple met in 2007 when they were both filming "Killer Movie" together. Neither actor shared much information on how they started dating, but news of their marriage was announced in April of 2011. Fans of the show were delighted when it was also announced that DeVitto would be joining Season 3 of "The Vampire Diaries" as Dr. Meredith Fell. She appeared in 12 episodes between Season 3 and 4 before her character was written off.
Despite DeVitto telling Entertainment Weekly that her then-husband was "an excellent actor," the relationship ultimately didn't last. The couple announced that they had split, and DeVitto and Wesley filed for divorce in July 2013. Thankfully, there didn't seem to be any bad blood between DeVitto and Wesley, as the official divorce statement said, "Paul and Torrey have decided to amicably split. They will continue to remain good friends."
Phoebe Tonkin
Torrey DeVitto wasn't the only "The Vampire Diaries" actor that Paul Wesley took interest in. Very soon after the actor announced his divorce from DeVitto in July 2013, within the same month he was rumored to have started dating his co-star Phoebe Tonkin. Tonkin played Hayley Marshall on "The Vampire Diaries" in Season 4 but exited the show to star in the spin-off "The Originals" from Season 1 through Season 5.
Fans of the show were excited to see two more "TVD" co-stars in a relationship, and one that seemed to be so strong. In 2015, Tonkin opened up in an interview with Elle Canada and said, "He's [Wesley] my best friend. It's such a fun time in my life right now; it's nice to have someone to share it with." Although the match seemed to be perfect, the couple was on and off a few times before they officially split in October 2017. Neither one ever explicitly stated what caused the break up, but both actors seemed to leave the relationship friendly enough as they moved on from one another.
Ines de Ramon
Paul Wesley's next relationship started in June 2018, when he was seen in public with jewelry brand owner Ines de Ramon. Dating rumors sparked as the two were seen together more and more, although the couple managed to keep their marriage in August of 2018 a secret until the next year. Fellow "The Vampire Diaries" actor Nina Dobrev let the truth slip when she was a guest on the "Directionally Challenged" podcast in June of 2019.
"We [Wesley and de Ramon] hang out a lot," she said. "We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."
Sadly, Wesley's second marriage wasn't to work out either, as a publicist confirmed that the couple had separated in September 2022. In February 2023, Wesley officially filed for divorce from de Ramon, citing irreconcilable differences between them. Both parties have moved on since, with Wesley dating Natalie Kuckenburg and de Ramon getting cozy with Brad Pitt.
Natalie Kuckenburg
After separating from Ines de Ramon in September 2022, pictures started surfacing online of Paul Wesley getting close with and kissing model Natalie Kuckenburg on a trip in Nerano, Italy in November. Soon after dating rumors started, the couple was also seen cozying up at a New York Knicks game in December 2022. The couple have also been sighted in St. Tropez, France, with Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy for Wesley's birthday celebrations.
Kuckenburg and Wesley are not shy about sharing their love for each other on social media. In an Instagram post for Wesley's birthday, Kuckenburg penned a sweet message for her beau, saying, "Happy birthday to you my love. I never want to stop making memories with you."
Wesley also shared a birthday post on Instagram for Kuckenburg in June 2023, as he captioned the photos, "Birthday photo dump for the birthday girl. Happy birthday my love, to many more adventures."