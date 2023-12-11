Meet Paul Wesley's Much Younger Girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg
Paul Wesley has had several public relationships throughout the years, such as his marriages to Hallmark star Torrey DeVitto and Ines de Ramon. "The Vampire Diaries" star has since been romantically involved with model Natalie Kuckenburg, with the two first being spotted together in August 2022. This sighting was weeks before the announcement of his separation from de Ramon, who has since been linked with Brad Pitt.
While Wesley and Kuckenburg were first spotted taking a casual stroll together in New York City, their relationship was seemingly confirmed by a PDA-filled vacation to Nerano, Italy the following September. Months afterward, Wesley and Kuckenburg spent Christmas together at a Madison Square Garden basketball game. The two have also appeared on each other's Instagram pages on occasion, with both celebs first documenting a shared trip to Switzerland in March of 2023.
Kuckenburg has made headlines following her connection with Wesley, especially because of the couple's large age gap. The duo are 18 years apart in age, a larger age gap than any of Wesley's known past relationships, with Kuckenburg being born in 2000 while Wesley was born in 1982. Even so, Kuckenburg has a history beyond Wesley, making a name for herself in the modeling industry while sharing her interests and hobbies on Instagram.
Who is Natalie Kuckenburg?
Natalie Kuckenburg, born in June 2000, is a model of German and Brazilian descent. Little is known about her family background, though her Instagram page suggests that her family resides in Berlin, Germany. She often documents her visits to the picturesque city, paying tribute to her heritage and family. "Few days in Berlin," she captioned a collection of photos in March 2022. "Went to dark matter exposition, got to see my German and Brazilian grandma together again after 8 years and explored Teufelsberg."
The model has occasionally shared photos of her immediate family to social media, featuring a snapshot of her and her younger brother back in November 2020 and posting a family pic in Hamburg in April 2023. In addition to sharing her family-oriented visits to Germany, Kuckenburg often catalogs her European excursions, making her love for travel quite clear. "From a trip to my favorite Italian city #Florence," she captioned a snapshot in 2020. "Looking forward to the days where I can travel again."
Besides her worldly adventures, Kuckenburg seems to enjoy dabbling in photography, often highlighting photos captured with an analog camera on social media. "Love analog shooting because you re-live the memories when getting the pictures revealed," she wrote on Instagram, posting two photos from a trip to Venice. She also shares photos of her spending quality time with her adorable dog Greg, taking her furry friend to enjoy to beach when she's not busy with her modeling career.
Kuckenburg is an up-and-coming model
Natalie Kuckenburg might've made headlines for her relationship with Paul Wesley, but she is otherwise known for her modeling career. The celeb is signed with Iconic Management out of Berlin, though she's also associated with agencies like VISION Los Angeles and Ford Models.
She has appeared in several magazines, documenting her first cover spread in Harper's Bazaar Brasil on Instagram back in 2019, and has appeared in runway shows for designer brands like Badgley Mischka, Christian Siriano, and PatBo. Kuckenburg has also worked with the lingerie company Fleur du Mal, documenting her campaign with them on Instagram. "So this happened ... find me around nyc," she captioned a collection of photos featuring her New York City ads for the brand in April 2023.
Though she's been modeling since at least 2018, Kuckenburg is still in the early years of her career. We can't wait to see what the future has in store for this budding celebrity.