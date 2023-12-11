Meet Paul Wesley's Much Younger Girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley has had several public relationships throughout the years, such as his marriages to Hallmark star Torrey DeVitto and Ines de Ramon. "The Vampire Diaries" star has since been romantically involved with model Natalie Kuckenburg, with the two first being spotted together in August 2022. This sighting was weeks before the announcement of his separation from de Ramon, who has since been linked with Brad Pitt.

While Wesley and Kuckenburg were first spotted taking a casual stroll together in New York City, their relationship was seemingly confirmed by a PDA-filled vacation to Nerano, Italy the following September. Months afterward, Wesley and Kuckenburg spent Christmas together at a Madison Square Garden basketball game. The two have also appeared on each other's Instagram pages on occasion, with both celebs first documenting a shared trip to Switzerland in March of 2023.

Kuckenburg has made headlines following her connection with Wesley, especially because of the couple's large age gap. The duo are 18 years apart in age, a larger age gap than any of Wesley's known past relationships, with Kuckenburg being born in 2000 while Wesley was born in 1982. Even so, Kuckenburg has a history beyond Wesley, making a name for herself in the modeling industry while sharing her interests and hobbies on Instagram.