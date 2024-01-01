Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan Say Their Wedding Was Fit For A Hallmark Film

Although Hallmark movies are often criticized for being unrealistic, sometimes real life can mimic the lovey-dovey storylines that make people love to watch Hallmark movies. Actor Jonathan Bennett has starred in a number of Hallmark movies over the course of his career, so he knows a thing or two about what makes them so special. He said to People that his wedding to TV host and actor Jaymes Vaughan had that same kind of flair.

For their first dance, the duo chose one of Vaughan's original songs that he created for their proposal, titled "Our Song." Bennett told People, "We got to slow dance to the song and I got to hear my husband sing it. Then there were fireworks and all of our friends and family were around us. It was a moment that looked like a Hallmark movie that I'm in. So it was like for the first time I was living my actual Hallmark movie fantasy."

Vaughan agreed that their first dance had a movie magic quality to it. He told the outlet that he'd seen Bennett act in many of his Hallmark movies, and shared, "Now it felt like I got to live in one. There was a point in the wedding where I grabbed him and was like, 'Baby, this feels like I'm on one of your sets, but this is real.'" Vaughan also remarked that Bennett's wedding vows were beautiful and also attributed that to his husband's Hallmark experience.