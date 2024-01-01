All The Times General Hospital's Maxie Has Been Recast

On October 31, 1990, Maxie Jones was born to legendary super couple Frisco (Jack Wagner) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) Jones. In 1994, she was played by Robyn Richards, who was part of one of the most heartbreaking "General Hospital" moments that we won't forget. Maxie had Kawasaki disease and required a heart transplant. In a strange twist of fate, a school bus crashed leaving her cousin BJ Jones (Brighton Hertford) brain dead. BJ's dad, Dr. Tony Jones (Brad Maule) made the tearjerking decision to transplant her heart into Maxie, who has thrived and grown on the show since then.

In May 2005, Kirsten Storms — who had previously played Belle Black on "Days of Our Lives" — stepped into the part and has been identified with the character ever since. But, on December 27, 2023, Soap Opera Digest reported that Storms was to be replaced for just one episode by accomplished television actress Nicole Paggi. Storms has had many health issues over the years, and in April 2022, she revealed to "GH" co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) on his YouTube show "State of Mind" that she had been dealing with bipolar depression. Before her diagnosis, she stated, "I felt alone in my feelings for so long," but she has since gotten the correct treatment and is doing well.

Paggi stepping in isn't the first time Storms has had a temporary replacement on the sudser, having had several leaves-of-absence over the years.