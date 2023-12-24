Why General Hospital's Kirsten Storms And Days Of Our Lives' Brandon Barash Divorced

It's been a long time since Kirsten Storms got divorced from her former "General Hospital" co-star Brandon Barash and fans are still interested in the reason why. It's no surprise that daytime television stars often get together off-screen and begin hot romances that heat up just as much as their on-screen characters do on the canvas. After all, being utterly handsome or ridiculously beautiful must be a prerequisite in the soap opera world.

Barash and Storms married in 2013, and welcomed their daughter Harper in 2014 but then pulled the plug on their marriage by 2016, according to People. The couple released a statement at the time that said, "We went to therapy for a long time, trying to figure out how to communicate better with each other. It's not anything that we dislike about each other," while also adding that their split was a "healthier choice" for not only Barash and Storms but for their daughter as well.

While the ex-couple has managed to stay on good terms as co-parents, it wasn't until well after their divorce did Storms finally opened up about the real reason behind their shocking split.