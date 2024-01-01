The One Condition Princess Margaret's Friends Had To Follow For A Royal Visit

Princess Margaret may have had a tragic life in many ways — numerous health problems, a failed marriage, tumultuous other relationships, and the frustrations that came along with being the "spare" to Queen Elizabeth II. However, that didn't stop her from enjoying a luxurious life, which she did to the fullest. The book "Ma'am Darling" (per X) described a typical morning in the princess's life: two hours in bed eating breakfast and reading the papers, followed by an hour-long bath, a leisurely dressing and makeup session, and then finally downstairs for a cocktail and an "informal" four-course lunch with her mother, Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Topping the list of Margaret's personal pleasures was her drinking habit, which became more pronounced with time. A friend of the princess's once told The Guardian the princess was just a casual wine sipper in her thirties, but later on in life, she took to drinking whisky throughout lunch to the point of "slurring her words slightly." Margaret also expected royal treatment when it came to her highballs, allegedly becoming snippy if her glass wasn't kept full and the ice kept fresh.

A representative of one of the princess's charities told the outlet they always had to keep two bottles on site — one of mineral water, and one of her favorite Scotch whisky brand, The Famous Grouse — in preparation for an impromptu visit. "It might be 11 in the morning or four in the afternoon," said the insider. "If you didn't serve Famous Grouse, she could identify exactly what was in its place."