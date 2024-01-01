Hilary Farr Knows Love It Or List It Helped HGTV Succeed - But It Almost Didn't Happen

Hilary Farr's announcement of her departure from HGTV's "Love It or List It" was a sad moment for fans of the long-running show. It wasn't entirely out of the blue, though, as she had filmed over 250 episodes and previously noted that the series' copy-and-paste process for each one left her feeling uncreative and stale.

That's not to say she isn't thankful for all the series has done for her, of course. "It's been a wonderful 12 years. I'm so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true," she said in a statement, per the NY Daily News. The newly divorced mom of one had moved to Toronto shortly before being picked up for "Love It or List It" in 2008. Having grown up in London, her no-nonsense personality and charming yet curt accent brought some much-needed sass to the show.

However, both "Love It or List It" and HGTV were almost goners at one point, according to reports. HGTV, owned by Scripps Network at its inception in the early '90s, wasn't the juggernaut it is known as today. They were in such dire straits, Farr confessed to Vulture, "I suppose I am happy to have contributed to the success of HGTV, though, because when we started in 2008 in Toronto and then the show was finally picked up in 2011...they were on a slippery slope downward. They've acknowledged this; our show literally brought them back."