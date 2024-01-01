Why Hallmark's Chyler Leigh Feels So Connected To Her Character In The Way Home

Hallmark's "The Way Home" is all about complicated family dynamics playing out in the lives of three generations of women in the Landry family in a small Canadian farm town of Port Haven. Del Landry, played by Andie MacDowell, is the mother of Kat Landry, played by Chyler Leigh, and Kat is the mother of Alice Dhawan, played by Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

To sum up the basic premise, Kat is coming back to her hometown for the first time in 20 years. She's returning to the life she left behind after a divorce and a job loss and with a daughter who hasn't before met her grandmother, and the women learn to become a family. Oh, and there's time travel that adds to the twists and turns of the family drama.

Leigh drew from real-life experiences for her role in "The Way Home," and that's a big part of why she feels so connected to her character. Leigh told Southern Living: "There are so many things that I could actually relate to Kat personally about. And one of them was, I have two teenage daughters, 16 and 13. [...] And then I actually have a pretty estranged relationship with my mother that spans a couple of decades. So when this came into my lap, I was like, what is happening?"