A Look At Kate Moss' Strained Relationship With Her Sister Lottie

When you think of the name Kate Moss, the first thing that many people probably think of are all the fashion magazines she's graced and the runways that she's walked in the past. That, and maybe the Calvin Klein ads from the 1990s that helped make her the household name that she is today. But if there's one thing that doesn't come to mind, it's Kate's strained relationship with her younger half-sister Lottie. That's because the supermodel doesn't talk about it that much. But then again, Kate's family life has been anything but conventional.

In addition to Lottie (whom Kate shares her father with), she also has a brother named Nick. In an interview with Spin back in 1994, she admitted that she pretty much raised herself when her parents were going through their marital crisis. She told the publication, "Literally, my parents would let us do what we wanted. I was smoking when I was 13 in front of my parents, and drinking. I'd have parties where I'd come in at 3:00 in the morning because somebody chucked me out then. It actually worked out to my benefit, because you end up thinking for yourself because you know you're not rebelling against anything."

But how are things between Kate and Lottie behind the scenes?