A Look At Kate Moss' Strained Relationship With Her Sister Lottie
When you think of the name Kate Moss, the first thing that many people probably think of are all the fashion magazines she's graced and the runways that she's walked in the past. That, and maybe the Calvin Klein ads from the 1990s that helped make her the household name that she is today. But if there's one thing that doesn't come to mind, it's Kate's strained relationship with her younger half-sister Lottie. That's because the supermodel doesn't talk about it that much. But then again, Kate's family life has been anything but conventional.
In addition to Lottie (whom Kate shares her father with), she also has a brother named Nick. In an interview with Spin back in 1994, she admitted that she pretty much raised herself when her parents were going through their marital crisis. She told the publication, "Literally, my parents would let us do what we wanted. I was smoking when I was 13 in front of my parents, and drinking. I'd have parties where I'd come in at 3:00 in the morning because somebody chucked me out then. It actually worked out to my benefit, because you end up thinking for yourself because you know you're not rebelling against anything."
But how are things between Kate and Lottie behind the scenes?
All about Kate Moss' relationship with her half sister Lottie
Even though Kate Moss and Lottie Moss have a lot in common — they are models and sisters who have made names for themselves in the fashion industry — it seems like they've lived very different lives. While Lottie did follow in the footsteps of her famous sister by signing on to a modeling agency at the tender age of 14, that's where the similarities stop. According to the Daily Mail, Lottie decided to carve her path and ditched the world of high fashion and couture for an OnlyFans account instead. In an interview with Glamour UK, Lottie also insists that she and Kate never really had a relationship growing up. That's mostly because Kate was so much older and wasn't at home when Lottie was growing up. She said, "I was bombarded with people constantly asking me about my sister — I'd go to my friends' houses and there would be pictures of her on the walls — and it really triggered a lot of abandonment issues."
Lottie has also dealt with some internal issues and was in rehab back in 2022, per The Sun. While Kate and Lottie have sat front row at fashion shows together and have also been spotted celebrating milestone moments like birthdays, it seems like being Kate's little sister has had just as many disadvantages as it has had some perks.
Lottie Moss was called a nepo baby by her critics
In 2022, Lottie Moss was none too pleased when she was called a "nepo baby" simply because she shares the same last name as her older and more famous sister, Kate Moss. The model was even forced to clap back at her social media critics by writing (via People): "Life isn't fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything!" However, she also added that Kate had never really supported or encouraged her to become a model.
Even though Lottie doesn't have much of a relationship with Kate, she's much closer with the supermodel's daughter Lila; mostly because they are more similar in age. Just like her mother and aunt, Lila is also a model. So, how does Kate feel about all of this? While she hasn't made any public comments about her younger sister, Page Six suggests Kate was none too pleased when Lottie supposedly posted about her drug use while she was still in rehab back in 2022. Kate also wasn't thrilled that her younger sister had joined OnlyFans, per the Daily Mail. That wasn't the kind of model behavior Kate wanted to see.