A Look Back At General Hospital Star Vanessa Marcil's Short-Lived Marriages

Television actor Vanessa Marcil has had a few marriages that have been as short, though probably not as dramatic, as some of the soap opera storylines fans see on the canvas. Marcil is best known for her roles as Brenda Barrett on "General Hospital" and as Gina Kincaid on "Beverly Hills, 90210." She's also very outspoken about a lot of different issues, her feelings, and of course, her thoughts on love. While speaking to the We Love Soaps blog back in 2011, Marcil opened up about how she approaches relationships. She said the key to making her life better was "listening to how people feel without trying to fix it or change it or judge them." Marcil shared, "To love somebody when they are acting or feeling irrational I think can make your day really nice." The soap opera star also added that to love others, you've also got to love yourself, too.

Well, love is something that Marcil has been on the hunt for as she reportedly has fallen in love, got engaged, and married more times than some fans probably realize. Marcil, who was once named one of People's Most Beautiful in 2008, isn't scared when it comes to giving love a try over and over again. Here's a look back at two of her short-lived marriages.