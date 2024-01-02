A Look Back At General Hospital Star Vanessa Marcil's Short-Lived Marriages
Television actor Vanessa Marcil has had a few marriages that have been as short, though probably not as dramatic, as some of the soap opera storylines fans see on the canvas. Marcil is best known for her roles as Brenda Barrett on "General Hospital" and as Gina Kincaid on "Beverly Hills, 90210." She's also very outspoken about a lot of different issues, her feelings, and of course, her thoughts on love. While speaking to the We Love Soaps blog back in 2011, Marcil opened up about how she approaches relationships. She said the key to making her life better was "listening to how people feel without trying to fix it or change it or judge them." Marcil shared, "To love somebody when they are acting or feeling irrational I think can make your day really nice." The soap opera star also added that to love others, you've also got to love yourself, too.
Well, love is something that Marcil has been on the hunt for as she reportedly has fallen in love, got engaged, and married more times than some fans probably realize. Marcil, who was once named one of People's Most Beautiful in 2008, isn't scared when it comes to giving love a try over and over again. Here's a look back at two of her short-lived marriages.
Vanessa Marcil's marriage history explained
When it comes to proposals and engagements, Vanessa Marcil has said "yes" plenty of times in the past all in the name of love. Her first marriage was to Hollywood actor Corey Feldman back in 1989. The couple tied the knot only after a few months of dating. They pulled the plug on their marriage by April 1992 and their divorce was finalized on January 1, 1993. However, Marcil told Maxim in the publication's June 2005 issue that they were "never married," even though Nevada marriage records proved otherwise.
Marcil also married actor Carmine Giovinazzo in 2010, but they called it quits by 2012, according to TMZ. She told Soaps in Depth in an interview in 2010 that she and Giovinazzo were "in love for 11 years." She shared with the outlet, "We've always been in each other's lives." However, it was Marcil who had filed for divorce and cited the often-used "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Those weren't the only two times that the soap opera actor considered marriage. Marcil almost made it down the aisle with Brian Austin Green after he proposed in 2001, and did have plans to marry her former "General Hospital" co-star Tyler Christopher in the '90s. She also said "yes" again to another special someone in her life.
Vanessa Marcil is in a good place in her life right now
Vanessa Marcil seems to be in a very happy place with her new fiancé, whom the world only knows as MC. She's been very careful about protecting his identity on social media. However, Marcil did take to her Instagram account back in September 2023 to let her followers know that MC was hospitalized. She wrote at the time, "Deep gratitude to #TheGrossmanBurnCenter for your care of #MC #firstresponders We see you all who work on the frontlines all night in the ER and the tireless work you all do for our communities." He has since made brief appearances on Marcil's Instagram Stories, indicating that all seems to be fine.
Despite having moved on in her life with MC, Marcil still finds her name in the headlines for her past relationships. Back in October 2023, her ex, Brian Austin Green, accused her of keeping their son Kassius Marcil-Green away from him while he was growing up on his "Oldish" podcast. Marcil has not responded to his claims, but that's probably because she's too living her best life with the people she loves the most.