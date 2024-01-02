Real Housewives Star Gizelle Bryant's Complicated Relationship History

Gizelle Bryant, a beloved figure on the reality television series "The Real Housewives of Potomac," has consistently captured the attention of audiences with her charismatic personality and shadiness that she lets shine through on the show. Over the years, fans and viewers have been intrigued not only by her lavish lifestyle and entrepreneurial endeavors, such as her makeup line EveryHue Beauty, but also by her complex relationship history.

Romance has been a topic of significant interest on the show, especially as the mom of three looks for love after a high-profile relationship with prominent megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant. The couple were married in 2002 and divorced in 2009 due to Jamal's alleged infidelity. Therefore, fans were shocked when they announced their reconciliation in recent years. Even their daughters, Grace, Adore, and Angel Bryant, were a bit skeptical about their parents getting back together. That arrangement didn't last long but was another interesting moment in her colorful dating life.