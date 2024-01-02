Real Housewives Star Gizelle Bryant's Complicated Relationship History
Gizelle Bryant, a beloved figure on the reality television series "The Real Housewives of Potomac," has consistently captured the attention of audiences with her charismatic personality and shadiness that she lets shine through on the show. Over the years, fans and viewers have been intrigued not only by her lavish lifestyle and entrepreneurial endeavors, such as her makeup line EveryHue Beauty, but also by her complex relationship history.
Romance has been a topic of significant interest on the show, especially as the mom of three looks for love after a high-profile relationship with prominent megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant. The couple were married in 2002 and divorced in 2009 due to Jamal's alleged infidelity. Therefore, fans were shocked when they announced their reconciliation in recent years. Even their daughters, Grace, Adore, and Angel Bryant, were a bit skeptical about their parents getting back together. That arrangement didn't last long but was another interesting moment in her colorful dating life.
Bryant dated ex-NBA player Sherman Douglas on the show
"The Real Housewives of Potomac" viewers got to see Gizelle Bryant get acquainted with Sherman Douglas during Season 3. Bryant met Douglas, who spent 13 seasons playing in the NBA, while working out at a gym, and the two hit it off. However, their relationship had several issues, including communication hiccups. This would lead to their breaking up, but they quickly reconciled, even undergoing couples counseling to address their issues.
Things took another negative turn in May 2019. After he failed to accompany Bryant to co-star Candiace Dillard's wedding during Season 4, she broke things off for good. After this relationship soured, the "Reasonably Shady" podcast host turned back to her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, after 10 years apart. That may have been a shocking turn of events to some, but the exes have maintained a close friendship despite their rocky past.
Gizelle Bryant and ex-husband Jamal Bryant gave love a few tries
During Gizelle and Jamal Bryant's marriage, he was the head pastor at the Empowerment Temple A.M.E. Church in Baltimore, Maryland. Therefore, this made Bryant the First Lady, a common term used to describe the wife of a lead pastor. After walking down the aisle in 2002, they welcomed daughter Grace Bryant in November 2004 and twins Angel and Adore Bryant in April 2006. With such picturesque lives, it comes as a surprise that Jamal would have engaged in an alleged extramarital affair, which led to Gizelle splitting from the pastor in 2009. Oddly enough, during a 2012 interview with Roland Martin, Jamal confirmed Gizelle was still living with him. It seems the pair have always had a hard time completely cutting off one another.
Gizelle appears to have confirmed this in 2019 during "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 4 reunion, telling the cast that she and Jamal had begun dating one another again. Sadly, Gizelle confirmed in 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic did a number on their rekindled relationship. Like many couples, the distance strained their relationship. Still, the two remain great co-parents and friends.
She is currently seeing fellow Bravo star, Jason Cameron from 'Winter House'
Gizelle Bryant has seemingly moved on from both of her exes. She is now seeing a new guy, "Winter House" cast member Jason Cameron. The blossoming couple were initially linked in January 2023, and it was "RHOP" star Ashley Darby who helped them connect. Since then, the two have remained close. During the Season 8 premiere of "RHOP," Cameron even made a memorable cameo in Bryant's kitchen, cooking her a special sushi meal. During BravoCon 2023, Bryant gloated over her new romance. "[Jason] is a breath of fresh air in my life, and I'm happy that we are in our situationship," she told the crowd.
Cameron also used BravoCon 2023 to praise Bryant on their blossoming connection. He shared, "Gizelle is such an amazing, amazing woman. We have such a special connection, and we make the most of the time we have together. We are in a good space." While the couple appears to be happy, they are not rushing anything, not even the "L" word.