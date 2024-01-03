Joel Madden Didn't Think He Had A Shot With Nicole Richie When They Started Dating

The Good Charlotte lead singer quickly became friends with Nicole Richie after their initial meeting. However, back then, he didn't think she would see ever him as a potential partner. "When I met her, I think we were both on different trains," Joel Madden confessed in an interview with "60 Minutes Australia." "We might have just for a second gotten off at the same station and met each other, and then we both got on a completely different train." Madden was attracted to the "Simple Life" breakout but didn't know how to go about letting her know.

"I'm always like, 'Just give me a shot. Just give me one date," he recalled. They also had wildly different personalities and backgrounds, which didn't make it any easier. However, their friendship brought them together and later turned into something bigger. Speaking to "60 Minutes Australia," Richie divulged that she found her future husband romantic, loyal, and persistent. She also believes they've stayed together for so long because they share the same values.

Looking back, the "Ink Master" host described his first encounter with Richie as life-changing. "That's like a religious experience [...] meeting the person you know is gonna be your wife," he explained. When Richie told him she was pregnant, they decided to fight for their relationship and make it work no matter what. Their first child, Harlow Winter Kate Madden, came into this world in 2008, strengthening their bond.