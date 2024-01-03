How John Stamos And Demi Moore Got Along While On General Hospital
The daytime television world is full of very genetically-blessed actors, so it should come as no surprise that many soap opera stars love to spend time with one another off-screen as much as they do on-screen. And that's exactly what "General Hospital" alumni John Stamos and Demi Moore both did when they were a part of the cast of the show back in the early 1980s. Stamos played bad boy Blackie while Moore was best known for her role on "General Hospital" as the wild and very well-dressed Jackie.
While there was no doubt that "General Hospital" fans were obsessed over Stamos and Moore's characters back in the day, a lot of people also couldn't help but wonder what kind of friendship the two actors had in real life, too. While there are a lot of famous feuds and rivalries that viewers often get to see on the canvas, there are also friendships that are built off-set. Moore's own storyline with Stamos is quite interesting as she did give a little hint as to how the two really got along during their time spent in Port Charles together.
Demi Moore shared an ultimate throwback of her and John Stamos
Clearly, whatever love Demi Moore and John Stamos had between them during their "General Hospital" days in the early 1980s is still there. In December 2021, Moore shared a few behind-the-scene negatives taken at someone's apartment. In the photos, both Moore and Stamos look very comfortable with one another as they are not only posing for the camera but also have their arms wrapped around each other. Moore even has her legs on top of the handsome actor in some pics. She captioned her Instagram post with, "Wow, negatives from 40 years ago filming General Hospital... Thank you @johnstamos @justjimwarrenfor unearthing these!"
It didn't take very long for Moore's Instagram fans and followers to react to her throwback post. One fan commented, "There's some history right there in addition to memories of happy days watching GH as a teenager," along with, "Cant believe that's been 40 years! It was like a blink ago when you two were on GH."
Did John Stamos and Demi Moore ever make things personal?
While you most likely won't see John Stamos and Demi Moore together unless they happen to be rubbing elbows on the red carpet at the same time, Stamos did reveal that they did hook up back in the 1980s. In his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos opened up about Moore, calling her a "firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh," and someone that he thought to be more mature than him at the time.
It also seems like whatever happened between them in the 1980s remains a mystery today. Stamos and Moore caught up at a Hollywood party in 2023 and when their mutual friend Ali Adler started asking them about their "General Hospital" past and whether or not they had slept together, they both didn't know what to say. Stamos wrote in his book, "We both look at each other, wondering what the other will say. Demi pauses to think about it. 'I don't know if we slept together. I think we fooled around though.'"
Clearly, whatever happened between Blackie and Jackie still remains a fuzzy storyline to this day.