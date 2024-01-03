How John Stamos And Demi Moore Got Along While On General Hospital

The daytime television world is full of very genetically-blessed actors, so it should come as no surprise that many soap opera stars love to spend time with one another off-screen as much as they do on-screen. And that's exactly what "General Hospital" alumni John Stamos and Demi Moore both did when they were a part of the cast of the show back in the early 1980s. Stamos played bad boy Blackie while Moore was best known for her role on "General Hospital" as the wild and very well-dressed Jackie.

While there was no doubt that "General Hospital" fans were obsessed over Stamos and Moore's characters back in the day, a lot of people also couldn't help but wonder what kind of friendship the two actors had in real life, too. While there are a lot of famous feuds and rivalries that viewers often get to see on the canvas, there are also friendships that are built off-set. Moore's own storyline with Stamos is quite interesting as she did give a little hint as to how the two really got along during their time spent in Port Charles together.