The Lavish Life Of John Stamos

John Stamos is a definitive TV legend, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he lives luxuriously. The California native has been working in Hollywood since 1980, but his first big role came two years later, on the daytime drama "General Hospital." Of course, most fans know Stamos best from "Full House," where he famously played his fan-favorite character, Uncle Jesse, from 1987 to 1995. While Stamos continued to work steadily for years after that, including in TV series like "Grandfathered" and "Scream Queens," fans were thrilled when he returned as Uncle Jesse for the "Fuller House" reboot in 2016. When it came to his beloved character, Stamos said on "Good Morning America," "That kind of hit only happens — if you're lucky — once in a lifetime. All the stars lined up."

Stamos didn't just make his money off of acting, though. He's also released music independently and with The Beach Boys. He even did musical theater, which included a few stints on Broadway. In 2023, Stamos added author to his impressive resume, thanks to his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," where he reflected on the career that made him a star. "I wanted to be famous so bad. And once I got it, I loved it. I still do," he told CBS News.

Yet Stamos isn't just famous, he's rich, too, considering he's reportedly worth $25 million. So how does the "You" actor spend all that cash? Let's go inside the lavish life of John Stamos.