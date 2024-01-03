A Look At Barry Keoghan And Jacob Elordi's IRL Friendship

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi are the gift that keeps on giving. The unlikely duo acted their hearts out in "Saltburn," and their chemistry was off-the-charts. Their onscreen friendship stemmed from the actors' real-life love and admiration for each other. We first witnessed it during the film's premiere (via YouTube), when Keoghan stared at Elordi until, eventually, the "Euphoria" star jokingly leaned in for a kiss. It seems like the sweet moment served as a testament to Keoghan's first impressions of Elordi, which he shared with Associated Press.

The "Banshees of Inisherin" star reminisced, "I was just looking up, like, 'How f***** tall are you?' Seems like he gets taller every time I see him it's weird." It's only natural that the 5' 8" Keoghan would marvel at the 6' 5" Elordi, but he quickly got over it, gushing, "He's just a gorgeous person." After joking that he couldn't stand Elordi during their first meeting, the Irish actor confirmed that he had grown to become one of his dearest friends.

While the two bonded during their time on "Saltburn," they also got some time together off-set as the duo worked towards their physiques with trainer Kirk Meyers. Speaking to GQ, Meyers explained that he primarily worked as Elordi's trainer, while Keoghan occasionally visited them to get a good workout in. Funnily enough, "Saltburn" could've easily ended up like the beloved movies Elordi regrets starring in because of the intimate scenes that would've been awkward to film if it weren't for his close bond with his co-star.