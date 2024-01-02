Teddi Mellencamp Recovers From Major Surgery After Heartbreaking Health Update
Teddi Mellencamp, best known for her three-season stint on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," revealed on Instagram, in October 2022, that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. The reality star has since continued documenting her journey on social media, including urging her considerable audience to prioritize regular skin checks. After successfully undergoing treatment for 12 melanoma spots, Mellencamp announced on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," that the 13th spot had returned.
Sadly, the immunotherapy cream treatment she received did not yield the expected results (via Bravo TV). "I have been presented with a couple new options, and I have decided with my doctors that the best next course of action is to have surgery," Mellencamp clarified on Instagram. On December 26, 2023, Mellencamp underwent the surgery, which she described as a "wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement."
Posting a recovery update on social media, the accountability coach assured her followers that everything went well and confirmed that the affected skin on her shoulder was removed and replaced with skin from her back. "The pain and discomfort are all worth it," she acknowledged, adding, "Please get your skin checked. I promise you do not want to go through this."
Mellencamp is determined to get better
While Teddi Mellencamp's skin cancer diagnosis took her by surprise, the reality star is fighting the disease with all her might. In March 2022, she got a suspicious mole removed from her back and took to Instagram to urge her followers not to delay their doctor's appointments. However, just months later, Mellencamp was faced with a melanoma diagnosis. When sharing the news, she admitted that she almost didn't get her 3-month checkup done due to anxiety. "'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot," Mellencamp wrote in the caption.
After undergoing the first round of melanoma removals, the "RHOBH" alum continued documenting her journey, sharing her post-surgery healing and motivating others to keep up with their health. Mellencamp also revealed that she wasn't genetically predisposed to have the cancer, making the situation somewhat more manageable. However, in an earlier post, Mellencamp acknowledged that she neglected her skin when she was out in the sun as a younger woman.
"I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it, never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old," she confessed. Unfortunately, despite the initial surgeries, Mellencamp's melanoma came back in 2023, but the reality star maintained a positive mindset regardless. Following more surgery, a partially failed immunotherapy cream treatment, and even more surgery, Mellencamp's determination to get better is stronger than ever.
Another RHOBH star urged Mellencamp to see a doctor
Notably, Teddi Mellencamp likely wouldn't have visited the doctor if her "RHOBH" co-star, Kyle Richards, hadn't noticed some concerning spots on her back, as Mellencamp asserted on Instagram. Richards insisted on an immediate checkup, which resulted in surgery on the spot. Initially, Mellencamp didn't anticipate any further complications, as she shared on "The Tamron Hall Show." Despite the difficult developments in her melanoma battle, Mellencamp is confronting the situation gracefully. The reality star is adamant about using her experience as a lesson for others, urging them to be proactive about their health and to learn from her mistakes.
Apart from documenting her skin journey on social media, Mellencamp joined forces with the Melanoma Research Foundation to raise awareness about the cancer. Serving as the spokesperson for MRF's #GetNaked campaign in 2023, she bravely showcased her surgery scars. "[I] am dedicated to ensuring all are aware of the risks of UV exposure and informing the public on how to prevent this deadly disease," the reality star wrote on Instagram. In addition to her advocacy, Mellencamp has also taken strides in promoting sunscreen usage, partnering with Supergoop to endorse their sunscreen products as part of educating the public about melanoma.