Teddi Mellencamp Recovers From Major Surgery After Heartbreaking Health Update

Teddi Mellencamp, best known for her three-season stint on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," revealed on Instagram, in October 2022, that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. The reality star has since continued documenting her journey on social media, including urging her considerable audience to prioritize regular skin checks. After successfully undergoing treatment for 12 melanoma spots, Mellencamp announced on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," that the 13th spot had returned.

Sadly, the immunotherapy cream treatment she received did not yield the expected results (via Bravo TV). "I have been presented with a couple new options, and I have decided with my doctors that the best next course of action is to have surgery," Mellencamp clarified on Instagram. On December 26, 2023, Mellencamp underwent the surgery, which she described as a "wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement."

Posting a recovery update on social media, the accountability coach assured her followers that everything went well and confirmed that the affected skin on her shoulder was removed and replaced with skin from her back. "The pain and discomfort are all worth it," she acknowledged, adding, "Please get your skin checked. I promise you do not want to go through this."