The Intense Accusations Donald Trump's Lawyer Lobbed At Letitia James

One of the biggest headlines in 2023 was the civil fraud case trial against former U.S. President Donald Trump. It seems he has been unable to catch a break since making history as the first president to be arrested after serving office. In 2023, his main adversity wasn't President Joe Biden, but New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who sued him for $250 million in damages.

Given the high stakes of the trial, the politician's lawyer, Alina Habba, has been pulling all stops to vindicate her client, both in the courtroom and in front of the media. Upon securing a small win in the removal of Trump and his legal team's gag order in November, Habba publicly claimed that James was trying to extort her client (via DailyMail).

By December 17, Habba's accusations grew in intensity. Independent writes that she described James as "the attorney general for the state of New York who is trying to kill the Trump family, their organization, and the presidency."