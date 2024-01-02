Elle King Had Fans Worried After Her NYE Performance

One X user commented, "When Elle King sang 'gonna feel this in the morning' yes, she most certainly will," implying that the singer may have a hangover ahead of her. But, King had another thing to worry about when she woke up on New Year's Day: the onslaught of not-so-flattering comments her performance garnered on the internet. "I can't believe there isn't anyone who couldn't jump in and sing with #ElleKing. This is bad, cringy, just not good," one viewer tweeted. Another wrote, "#ElleKing on #CBSNashvilleNYE broadcast was absolutely cringe worthy. A fitting way to say goodbye to 2023."

It's clear that plenty of folks watching were confused and concerned about the country star after seeing her sing. Yet, many others came to her defense. CBS posted a video of the performance on YouTube, and many comments on the clip were much kinder to King. "She did just fine!!!! Calm down people," one fan wrote. Another said, "SHE WAS JUST HAVING A GOOD TIME!!! Love her!!!" So, while some country fans believed that this star took her song a bit too literally, others thought that it was all a welcome part of the fun and excitement of the evening. Still, we have a feeling that King may wait until after her performance to celebrate when next New Year's Eve rolls around.