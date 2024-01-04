Ivanka Trump's Stunning Hair Transformation Over The Years

Coco Chanel once said, "A woman who changes her hair is about to change her life." From making big career moves to diving into politics to starting her own family, Ivanka Trump has certainly gone through a lot of life changes... and her hair has gone through a number of transformations, too. While former President Donald Trump has received a lot of attention for his hair over the years, his daughter's hairstyle choices certainly catch less flak. That said, Ivanka's hair still makes a splash from time to time.

While a hair transformation might seem unimportant at first glance, there's actually a lot to be gleaned from the changing hair choices that a person makes. According to Express, Toni & Guy conducted a survey in 2013 and found that, on average, women switch their hair up to 150 times during their lives. In many cases, these changes were linked to a significant change in one's life. For Ivanka, many of her hair changes have been linked to career shifts, family restructuring, and relationship milestones of her own. She has had a long career arc, from launching her fine jewelry brand all the way to the White House and beyond. Heat up the flat iron and detangling comb, because we've got a few decades of hairstyles to work through.