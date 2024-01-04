Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Romance Had A Major Influence On Baby Names In 2023
The blossoming of Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce was one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2023. Swift's knack for setting trends and influencing the masses earned her the title of the 2023 TIME Person of the Year. Yet, Swift's romance with Kelce has had more impact than creating a whole new audience of football fanatics or sending fans into a frenzy over scarecrows that look like them. Swift and Kelce's relationship may be causing a major trend in baby names too.
Despite many avid Swifties' wishes, there's no reason to believe that Swift and Kelce starting a family of their own is coming anytime soon. For plenty of folks who do have baby names on the brain, however, Travis and Taylor are much more likely to make the shortlist ever since this celeb romance became official. Since Swift first appeared at Kelce's football game in September 2023, it seems that both Taylor and Travis have already started becoming much more popular names. In fact, in just three days following that fateful football game, the searches for "Travis" on BabyCenter.com increased by a whopping 71%. Taylor increased by 64%.
Taylor and Travis' names are gaining popularity
Sure — you may love Taylor Swift, but do you love her enough to name your baby after her or her rumored beau? It seems that the answer for many folks is "yes." Taylor is number 239 in the list of most popular girl names on babycenter.com. Travis is the 383rd most popular name for boys. It seems fairly obvious that Swift has made Kelce more popular, but from the looks of the baby name data, this relationship may have made Swift more popular too.
What's sure to have even more of an influence on baby names is what Swift and Kelce name their future children, should they choose to have them. This couple will undoubtedly have enough influence to set trends with what they name their kids — especially considering the fact that Swift has brought attention to names simply by using them in her songs. The names "Bonnie" and "Romeo" have also gained popularity along with "Taylor" and "Travis" (these names are from Swift's songs, "Getaway Car" and "Love Story").
Taylor and Travis' real influence on baby names remains to be seen
When the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen sharing a kiss to welcome 2024, proving that this couple is starting the new year off strong. This came just a few weeks after a source told Us Weekly that the pair seems to have a bright future. Even though they've "only been dating for a few months," the source says, "they've had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together."
It's still too soon to tell whether the increased interest in the couple's names will actually prompt new parents to use them as namesakes for their kids. It's likely that babies born in 2024 will tell that tale. And, however the new year pans out for the world's favorite new celeb couple, it's safe to say that they'll be setting their fair share of trends.