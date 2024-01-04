Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Romance Had A Major Influence On Baby Names In 2023

The blossoming of Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce was one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2023. Swift's knack for setting trends and influencing the masses earned her the title of the 2023 TIME Person of the Year. Yet, Swift's romance with Kelce has had more impact than creating a whole new audience of football fanatics or sending fans into a frenzy over scarecrows that look like them. Swift and Kelce's relationship may be causing a major trend in baby names too.

Despite many avid Swifties' wishes, there's no reason to believe that Swift and Kelce starting a family of their own is coming anytime soon. For plenty of folks who do have baby names on the brain, however, Travis and Taylor are much more likely to make the shortlist ever since this celeb romance became official. Since Swift first appeared at Kelce's football game in September 2023, it seems that both Taylor and Travis have already started becoming much more popular names. In fact, in just three days following that fateful football game, the searches for "Travis" on BabyCenter.com increased by a whopping 71%. Taylor increased by 64%.