A Look Back At George Clooney's Bond With His Famous Aunt Rosemary

George Clooney might be one of the most famous men alive, but he's not the only famous person in his family. His aunt is the late great Rosemary Clooney, who most famously starred in the 1954 holiday classic "White Christmas." She was also a renowned singer with hits like "Come on-a My House" and "Mambo Italiano," and she was awarded the Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

The sister of George's dad Nick, Rosemary had a special relationship with her nephew. When he arrived in Los Angeles from Kentucky to pursue acting, he stayed with his aunt. Before becoming a Hollywood icon, though, he served as a chauffeur for her and her singing friends, ushering them to and from gigs. "I miss her," George confessed on Stars in the House after her death in 2002. "She was the fun one in the family."

Having grown up listening to his aunt's music, the two-time Academy Award winner has always held a special place in his heart for Rosemary and her music. "She was something to see," he once said about her live performances. He's also spoken multiple times about how she helped him with his career, by example of her own.