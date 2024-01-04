What We Know About Melania Trump's Close-Knit Relationship With Her Mom Amalija Knavs

Years before Melania Trump was the First Lady of the United States — and even before she was an up-and-coming Slovenian model working in the U.S. for the first time — she was an ambitious young girl living in Sevnica with her sister, Ines Knavs, and their parents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs. And although Melania's life now is a far cry from the tiny industrial town she was raised in, she still remains incredibly close to her parents and Slovenian roots.

Due to Melania's intensely private nature and her husband's distractingly bombastic public persona, the former first lady's relationship with her family often goes unnoticed. However, it was brought to the forefront of everyone's minds when Melania was absent from multiple holiday celebrations with the Trump family at the end of 2023.

Page Six first reported her absence from the Trumps' lavish Christmas card, and days later, the Daily Mail reported that Melania also missed out on her husband's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party. As it turns out, the devoted youngest Knavs daughter skipped the celebrations so that she could take care of her sick mother.