A Look Back At Drew Barrymore's Fling With Owen Wilson's Brother, Luke

Having been on the celebrity scene since she was a child, Drew Barrymore has been romantically linked to many fellow stars throughout her Hollywood career, including A-Lister beau Corey Feldman and now-married ex-boyfriend Justin Long. Back in the late '90s, the California native had a fun and fast fling with actor Luke Wilson, the younger brother of Owen Wilson.

Barrymore reflected on her relationship with Luke in a 2022 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" while interviewing her long-time friend Kate Hudson. As the two reminisced about their initial meeting, Barrymore remembered that she was dating Luke while he worked with Hudson on the movie "Alex and Emma." "I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people," Barrymore revealed. "It was an open relationship; we were young."

The "50 First Dates" star goes on to describe the relationship, which lasted from 1996 to 1998, as fun and lighthearted. "It's so funny because when you're young, you're like, 'It's low stakes, we're just young,'" she said. "'We're having fun, we're all playing, actors, hanging out.' You're not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time."