Inside Willie Nelson's Friendship With Jimmy Carter

Legendary singer and songwriter Willie Nelson has gotten himself into legal trouble over the years, including for marijuana possession and not paying taxes. Those don't seem like the kinds of things that would endear him to a former president, but Nelson and Jimmy Carter have a long friendship that went back before Carter's time in the White House.

Some people might have preferred seeing Carter spend more time with friends like fellow politician Joe Biden instead of Nelson, but we like how Carter didn't let that dissuade him. "There were some people who didn't like my being deeply involved with Willie Nelson [...] and disreputable rock 'n' rollers. I didn't care about that because I was doing what I really believed," Carter said in the documentary "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President."

Their friendship seems rooted in similarities in their small-town upbringings — Carter was born in Plains, Georgia in 1924, and Nelson was born in Abbott, Texas in 1933. Carter explained those experiences he shared with Nelson in a Country Music Television special in 2004: "He and I grew up in cotton fields. When we were both teenagers, we did blacksmithing. We shoed horses and mules, and we picked cotton."