King Charles Should Follow In Queen Margrethe's Footsteps And Let William Rule

Queen Margrethe II's decision to step down from the throne as of January 2024 sent shockwaves through both Denmark and the world at large. The queen was the longest-reigning monarch in Danish history, and following her departure, Europe is currently without a female royal ruler (Vogue notes that the princesses of Spain, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands are all next in line after their fathers).

It's not the first time a king or queen has abdicated to their surviving heir, of course. Most famously, King Edward VIII stepped down to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson; if not for that historic move, King Charles III might be merely a minor prince in the royal family today. But at least one royal expert is predicting Charles may soon follow Margrethe's lead.

Biographer Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail, "It must make you wonder if in five or ten years' time, King Charles might think about doing the same if his health suffers, or he just thinks it is a good time to pass [the crown] on to William and Kate while they are still young." We have to agree. Yes, the new king will want to enjoy the role that was seven decades in the making. But there's also an argument to be made for letting the Prince of Wales take over sooner than later.