King Charles Should Follow In Queen Margrethe's Footsteps And Let William Rule
Queen Margrethe II's decision to step down from the throne as of January 2024 sent shockwaves through both Denmark and the world at large. The queen was the longest-reigning monarch in Danish history, and following her departure, Europe is currently without a female royal ruler (Vogue notes that the princesses of Spain, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands are all next in line after their fathers).
It's not the first time a king or queen has abdicated to their surviving heir, of course. Most famously, King Edward VIII stepped down to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson; if not for that historic move, King Charles III might be merely a minor prince in the royal family today. But at least one royal expert is predicting Charles may soon follow Margrethe's lead.
Biographer Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail, "It must make you wonder if in five or ten years' time, King Charles might think about doing the same if his health suffers, or he just thinks it is a good time to pass [the crown] on to William and Kate while they are still young." We have to agree. Yes, the new king will want to enjoy the role that was seven decades in the making. But there's also an argument to be made for letting the Prince of Wales take over sooner than later.
The monarchy needs a younger face
Being viewed as too old for one's job can be devastating for a career, especially a political one. It's certain to be a major issue for voters in November 2024 if 81-year-old President Joe Biden faces off against 77-year-old Donald Trump. And, at 75, King Charles III is only slightly younger. While his health is reportedly excellent, there's no denying this could suddenly change, as Queen Margrethe II discovered: Her decision to abdicate was in part prompted by disabling back problems. Any sign of physical or mental decline on the king's part is sure to spark concern he's not up to the task.
At 41, Prince William has more of the stamina needed to carry out His Majesty's share of royal duties. William would also bring a more modern sensibility to a monarchy with a reputation for stuffiness. In a 2022 interview with Slingo (via Marie Claire), Charles's former butler Grant Harrold called the prince more accessible than his father, with a genuine desire to serve. Likewise, William has already established himself as a passionate environmentalist.
"He's not a king because that's his job; he'll be doing it for the people, to try and help them and make the country, if not the world, a better place," Harrold explained. William's pedigree also works in his favor: His mother, the late Princess Diana, was beloved for her warm heart and philanthropy, qualities her older son now strives to emulate. "Diana wanted to be a queen of people's hearts; William will be a king for the people," Harrold declared.
Catherine will be a queen who makes a difference
The other factor to consider is the future king's consort. Hard as she's tried to be worthy of her position, Queen Camilla can never escape her scandal-ridden past. Her history as the infamous "third party" in King Charles III's marriage to Princess Diana marked Camilla as a homewrecker, and many are still resentful that she won out in the end. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has no such baggage. Her relationship with Prince William met with approval from the palace and commoners alike, and she has stepped up to her royal duties with ease.
Kate is a devoted mom to her three children, impeccable in her fashion sense, and a model of peace amid media scrutiny. She has even stayed calmly above the storm surrounding Prince Harry's shocking accusations against his family. But what truly sets the Princess of Wales apart from other consorts is her winning personality. Like William, she has shown an appealing, down-to-earth side in public. As Grant Harrold pointed out to Slingo, "The queen would never go up and hug someone, but for William and Kate this is now normal."
Understanding the first five years are a critical period in a child's life, Kate created the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021. It aims to ensure the nurturing of the physical, emotional, and cognitive development of the youngest kids. This initiative could cement her legacy as a royal who truly made a difference for future generations. Why not let her make her mark as a queen now, rather than several years down the road?