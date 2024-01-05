Reba McEntire Lost More Than A Husband During Her Narvel Blackstock Split

Reba McEntire may have crooned, "I'm a Survivor," but she didn't experience the struggles of being a single, yet strong, woman until the country star's divorce from husband Narvel Blackstock 14 years after the song's release. McEntire and Blackstock were married in 1989 after meeting courtesy of their jobs in the music industry. He's a manager and producer while she's better known for taking the stage, belting out hits like "Can't Even Get the Blues," which helped her rise to fame in the early '80s. However, the talents of the multi-hyphenate go well beyond singing.

McEntire amassed significant wealth with her lucrative side hustles, including a horse farm, a talent agency and management firm, a jet chartering business, and even a construction company. Not to mention the singer-songwriter's smaller ventures, like her Oklahoma restaurant Reba's Place. As you can imagine, the "queen of country" has quite the net worth — an estimated $95 million per Celebrity Net Worth. She also has a business portfolio that would require a whole team to manage, as McEntire found out when she and Blackstock split after over two decades.

As she confessed on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk, "Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time — we got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business," (via People). When things went south, McEntire was left with a huge void in terms of support and finances.