Ben Napier Cracks Us Up Explaining His Shoulder Injury On Home Town's Season Premiere

It's been a minute since we've seen Erin and Ben Napier transforming gorgeous Laurel, Mississippi residences on HGTV's "Home Town." Season 7 premiered in December 2022, but fans only saw half the episodes they filmed. The remaining ones of the season will finally grace our screens in January 2024. Erin shared on her Instagram, "You've waited so patiently [...] and we are BACK. The new season of #HGTVHomeTown premieres Sunday, January 7 at 8/7 ct."

During the wait, Ben faced some forced downtime due to shoulder surgery. In March 2023, the skilled woodworker underwent a procedure to shave off a bone spur, remove excess cartilage, and repair his rotator cuff. Fans were kept abreast of his recovery thanks to Erin's social media. But in the latest installment of "Home Town," we'll get a closer look at how the ordeal really affected the Napiers. Shoulder surgery is a big deal for anyone, but for someone like Ben, whose work involves a lot of physical labor, it was a major setback.

Fortunately, the "Home Town" host took it all in stride. During the premiere, he was only days away from the operation, revealing, "I hurt my shoulder, but it's not a very good story. So I want to make up a really good story." Throughout the episode, fans are treated to various tales of how he injured himself — and we have no idea how Erin manages to keep a straight face during his heroic retellings, which include bear attacks, wrestling matches, and more.