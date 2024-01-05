How Heather Hemmens Really Felt About Working With Hallmark Costar Luke Mitchell

Heather Hemmens has collaborated with some notable Hallmark names since she debuted on the network in 2019, including Luke MacFarlane in "Christmas in My Heart" and Niall Matter in "Come Fly With Me." However, she's also had the opportunity to team up with actors who are more known for their work outside the feel-good channel.

For the cooking-inspired romcom "A Pinch of Portugal," Hemmens teamed up with Australian actor Luke Mitchell, who's known for TV shows such as "Home and Away," "Blindspot," and "Big Sky." Turns out, the Maine native really enjoyed working with the TV star on his first Hallmark movie, which is something she opened up about in an interview with Digital Journal.

"Working with Luke Mitchell was a dream," Hemmens told the outlet. "It was my first time working with him and I hope it won't be my last." Luckily for us, this off-screen chemistry really made for a heartwarming on-screen connection in Hallmark's "A Pinch of Portugal."